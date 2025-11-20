Husker Dan Opens His November Email Bag
This week readers get their chance to voice their opinions about Husker football.
Overrated?
I couldn't believe your recent exaggeration of TJ Lateef being the next Eric Crouch. I mean, the dude's played one game against a terrible UCLA defense.
And you think he's Heisman material? Get real!
Norman Dee
Paducha, KY
Husker Dan:
Guilty as charged. I should have prefaced my comments by saying that if Lateef continues to play as well as he did at UCLA, his ceiling is going to be very high. Let's see how he performs in the next three games. By then we'll know more about #14. Thanks for writing.
QB Controversy?
Because NU will have both Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef next year, do you think we're looking at a QB controversy next year?
Kaye Martz
Ft. Worth, TX
Husker Dan
First of all, there is a lot we don't know now about who will be on the Husker QB roster next summer. If Nebraska struggles in the next three games, I think both DR and Lateef will be competing for the starting job in summer camp.
But if TJ goes 3-0 the rest of the year and NU finishes 9-3, the Huskers won't likely keep both QBs, Why? Because neither player will be content to sit on the bench. Perhaps more than that, NU probably won't want to pay the money required to keep both QBs.
And now we learn that Husker QB '26 commit Dayton Raiola (Dylan's younger brother) has decommitted from Nebraska.
What does this mean for the Huskers? Is this just the first shoe to drop? Will Dylan be transferring? Will O-line coach Donovan Raiola also move on?
For now, any thoughts about a QB controversy need to be shelved for awhile.
Return to the '90s?
I know Matt Rhule has been upgrading his roster and improving the team's depth. So when do you think NU will once again be a powerhouse like in the mid '90s?
C.T Skanz
Omaha, NE
Husker Dan:
Good question. It took 22 years (1994) for Tom Osborne to win his first national championship. His teams also went on to win two more NCs over the next three seasons. If it took one of the best head coaches in the history of college football that long, I don't think we're going to see a powerhouse Husker team any time soon.
Emmett Johnson for the Heisman?
I heard Matt Rhule lobbying for Husker running back Emmett Johnson for Heisman consideration. Do you think EJ has a chance for the award?
Phil Dupp
Reno, NV
Husker Dan:
Coach Rhule is passionate about his players. He's a very good salesman and a promoter of the Husker football program. Whenever he publicizes one of his players, he's selling the entire program.
If you're asking me if I think EJ will be in the discussion for this year's award, I would say no. Do I think EJ is an excellent RB? Absolutely. If he comes back next year at NU, he might have a better chance at winning the award.
Penn State Win?
What are Nebraska's chances of beating Penn State this Saturday in Happy Valley?
Shirley Wood
Luckenbock, TX
Husker Dan:
There are some things that are in Nebraska's favor: return yardage, passing offense, total offense, pass defense and total defense. The Huskers also have a better turnover margin and a better 3rd down conversion rate,
Having said that, Happy Valley is going to be a very tough place to play. At home, PSU (4-6) lost by 6 points to Oregon and by 3 to Indiana.. If Penn State can win out over NU and Rutgers, PSU will finish at 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
In order for NU (7-3) to win Saturday, it's going to need to win the T/O battle and pick up some points on special teams. I think it will take 28 points to win the game. Can TJ Lateef have another great game, or was the UCLA win an aberration?
My heart says Nebraska, but my head says the Nittany Lions, 28-21.
