Quarterbacks, Coaches and One-Score Games: Husker Dan Answers His Email
Which team do you think will be Husker football's toughest opponent this fall?
Noah: Conventional wisdom says Penn State. But in my view, it's not Penn State, or even Michigan, Southern Cal or Iowa.
It's Nebraska.
For most of the past decade, Nebraska has been its own worst enemy. During much of that time, NU has managed to find new and creative ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
All you have to do is look at last year's 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. Yes, Nebraska managed to prevail, but a game NU should have won easily almost became another Husker nightmare. In that game, NU had an extra point try returned for two points. BC also blocked a punt that led to a quick Boston College TD, making the game's final minutes a knuckle-biter.
It was one of only two one-possession wins for NU last year. NU finished the season 2-5 in such games.
We'll know a lot more about the Huskers on Aug. 28 when they open the season at Arrowhead Stadium against Cincinnati.
Which Husker room worries you most going into this fall's football season?
Polly: Once again, my answer might seem a bit unconventional. My concern is with the quarterbacks. How can that be? Isn't Dylan Raiola still on the roster?
Of course he his. He brings 13 starts and a ton of talent with him this year. Most Husker fans believe Raiola (and the Husker team) will have a breakout year. If Raiola stays healthy, NU should have a very special season.
But that's big if, especially it Raiola isn't in the lineup. If he gets hurt, who takes over at QB?
That's when things get scary. Behind Raiola are Jalyn Gramstad (senior/former NAIA star), TJ Lateef (freshman), Marcos Davila (redshirt freshman), Luke Longval (junior) and Bode Soukup (redshirt freshman). What do all these QBs have in common?
None has ever started a Power Four football game. Not a one. Scary, indeed.
What was your reaction to former Husker head coach Scott Frost's comments about Nebraska when he appeared at the Big 12 Media Days?
Frank: To me, there are two Scott Frosts. One is the hard-nosed Husker quarterback who led his team to a national title in 1997. The other is Scott Frost the former Husker head coach. The former will be held in high esteem by all Husker fans; the latter won't.
Unfortunately, Scott Frost the former Husker head coach will be remembered for his dismal 16-31 record at NU What seemed like a great pick to succeed Mike Riley in 2018 turned out to be a nightmare.
Regarding Frost's comments about NU, it appears he didn't learn much following his firing by NU in 2022. I thought maybe Frost would say something classy about his time at Nebraska. He didn't, and that is disappointing.
I've been thinking about John Cook's retirement and the hiring of Dani Busboom Kelly as his replacement. Nebraska had another home-grown coach who came from small town Nebraska who helped NU win a national championship as a player, left NU to become a head coach elsewhere and came back as a head coach at Nebraska. Does that ring a bell? Should I worry that history will repeat itself?
No! While the Scott Frost reference is noted, I don't think Husker volleyball fans should be worried with DBK taking over for the legendary John Cook.
It's true many of us were thrilled with the hiring of Frost in 2018, But I believe DBK will prove to be the perfect fit for the future of Husker volleyball. Why? She was Cook's hand picked successor.
Dani (I love her first name) comes to Nebraska with a firm foundation that will help her succeed. I wouldn't be surprised to see NU playing once again for a national championship this December.
I encourage readers to the brilliant interview that former Husker volleyball head coach Terry Pettit did recently with Dani. Hit the play button below.
