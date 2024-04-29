Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Spring Game Recap
Dr. Rob and Travis take a deeper dive into Saturday's scrimmage
The Nebraska Spring Game was a success in many ways. On this episode of the Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice take a deeper dive into the scrimmage and what there is to build off of heading into summer workouts and fall camp.
Of course, all eyes were on freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. He performed with poise but he will also be pushed by Heinrich Haarberg and Daniel Kaelin. For the first time in a long time, it appears the Huskers have lots of depth at the position, which is a must in today's Big Ten conference and college football.
Dr. Rob and Travis also dive into some Nebraska-brewed craft beer, sampling some from Pal's Brewing and Peg Leg brewing out of North Platte.
Sponsors
- Husker Hounds. You can help the Red Cross provide much needed assistance to Nebraska residence affected by the tornados and storms that devastated the state on April 26. Get to Husker Hounds and get an “All Together” t-shirt or sweatshirts. All the proceeds go directly to the Red Cross to help people put their lives back together piece by piece. You can also order online at Husker Hounds.
- The Orr Law Group. The Orr Law Group can handle all your litigations needs. Connor Orr is also our NIL experts and resident sports agent. Contact Connor at 402-408-6488 or email him, connor@orrlawgrp.com.
- Centris Federal Credit Union. Centris is celebrating its 90th year! And they will be with us for another season of the Doc’s Diagnosis. HUGE Announcement from Centris. Mark Saturday, July 27th on your calendar for the Centris MusicFest at Stinson Park in Omaha. 2:00 until 10:00. Food trucks, fireworks, and music! Owen Justice on Stage at 6:30!
- HuskerMax. A big thank you to for distributing the Doc Talk Podcast. Lots of voices at HuskerMax and that’s why it’s the go-to source for Husker news. Visit them often at HuskerMax.com!
Published |Modified