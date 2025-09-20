Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Pulls Off Unbelievable Hail Mary to Tie Michigan at Half
Hail Mary, Nebraska!
Nebraska thwarted Michigan's strong defensive efforts in the first half with touchdowns on their last two drives, including an improbable Hail Mary touchdown pass from Dylan Raiola to Jacory Barney Jr. The Wolverines had stopped the Cornhuskers on fourth down on their first drive, and intercepted Raiola two drives later. Entering the final six minutes of the second quarter, Nebraska had moved the ball, but only had three points to show for it.
The Cornhuskers responded with Raoila connecting with Barney Jr. on a 26-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes to go. The Wolverines followed with a touchdown of their own, an explosive 75-yard rushing touchdown from Justice Haynes.
Michigan scored so quickly that Nebraska got the ball back 1:51 to go, though they weren't able to do a ton with it initially. Nebraska advanced the ball to their own 49-yard line, but Raiola was sacked, putting the Cornhuskers behind the sticks. Nebraska moved back to the 48-yard line, but the Wolverines had forced fourth-and-11.
With the half nearly over, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule took a timeout with only a second remaining, allowing his team to attempt one final play. Raoila rolled out to his right, and miraculously, Barnes navigated a swarm of Michigan defenders to nab the ball and get into the end zone for the touchdown, tying the game at 17-17.
What should have been a halftime lead for Michigan turned into a tie that keeps Nebraska in the thick of the game. Both teams are seeking their first Big Ten win of the season, and will look to snatch the win in the second half.