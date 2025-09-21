Husker Doc Talk: Breaking Down Another 0-1 Start for Nebraska in Big Ten Play
Nebraska drops another Big Ten opener, 30–27 to Michigan, and Travis Justice & Dr. Rob Zatechka break down why the score felt closer than the game. From seven sacks and goal-line woes to Michigan’s clear edge in speed and physicality, the guys zero in on the offensive tackles, short-yardage issues, and three explosive TD runs allowed.
They also defend Dylan Raiola’s day (it wasn’t on the QB) and compare him to Bryce Underwood, separating arm talent, accuracy, and true dual-threat juice.
With a bye week on deck, they outline what can actually be fixed now (OL personnel/scheme tweaks, tackling fits, protection help) and what’s a longer project. Then it’s a tour around college football: Indiana surges under Curt Cignetti, Wisconsin spirals (is Luke Fickell on the clock?), Florida’s brutal slate puts Billy Napier in peril, and why monster buyouts are warping the coaching carousel.
Hit a play button below to watch and/or listen.
