'They Think This Field Turf Out Here Is Like Recess': Dana Holgorsen Says Nebraska Will Continue to Throw Downfield



Nebraska will continue trying to stretch the field.



In an 18-point victory over Michigan State, Husker quarterback Anthony Colandrea was a perfect 3-for-3 on passing attempts of 20-plus yards downfield, and Dana Holgorsen made it clear after practice Tuesday that NU will look to keep that in its arsenal.

However, facing a Maryland defense that Nebraska's offensive playcaller deemed "stingy," the Big Red will still emphasize establishing the run. With several key starters' availability in question, here's everything Holgorsen had to say before the Huskers' homecoming matchup Saturday aftenoon with the Terps.

Nebraska’s Kwazi Gilmer stretches out to catch a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State's Charles Brantley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what Holgorsen labeled the best throw and catch he's ever seen, NU jumped on the Spartans early with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Colandrea to UCLA transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer.

Holgorsen said the play didn't happen by accident, though Gilmer's route wasn't originally supposed to be there. Instead, the duo's consistent preparation together in the film room, on the practice field, and by themselves helped make the play possible.

“His rapport with Ant is fantastic,” Holgorsen said. “They watch film together all the time. They go out there; they think this turf field out here is like recess. They go out there during the day and just play catch.”

“I asked Ant if he was a big recess guy growing up and he was like, ‘Absolutely’,” he continued. “So, he’s a guy that wants the ball and goes out there and plays catch. Kwazi’s special, now. That was probably the best throw and catch I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen some good ones; that was exceptional… I think you’ll see more of that.”

Running back Jamal Rule's status for Saturday's game is not yet known. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As exciting as that play was, Holgorsen also knows the Big Red will need to establish the run. However, they'll likely do so without their most productive running back, Jamal Rule.

Rule wasn't the only offensive skill player who suffered an injury in Saturday's contest against Michigan State. Jacory Barney's night also ended prematurely, and the status of both players remains unknown. Still, Holgorsen said the offense won't change much regardless of whether either sees the field.

“It changed a little bit with Jacory, obviously, because he brings a little bit of a different skill set to the table,” Holgorsen noted, though he didn't sound concerned. “Replacing him with Quinn [Clark], who’s turning into a really good receiver, he’s just got a different skill set. A little less stretch down the field, but more underneath stuff with Quinn.”

“With Rule, it won’t change,” he continued. “Sometimes I don’t even know which back is going into the game. It doesn’t affect my play calling which one of those guys is in there. If I feel like we need to run it, we’re going to run it. If I feel like we need to throw it, we’re going to throw it.”

Tree Babalade | Nebraska Athletics

Turning his attention to the offensive line, Holgorsen was complimentary of South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade and returning starters Elijah Pritchett and Gunnar Gottula for their protection last week.

Babalade “had his best game, which increased his reps,” Holgorsen said. “I think you’ll start seeing that happen more. We didn’t feel a need to put Gunnar over on the left side, because Pritch probably had his best game since he’s been here. There weren't any hiccups. Sometimes, you know, our plan was if there was a hiccup or a missed assignment, or something like that, we’d pull them out, and I didn’t feel like we had to do that.”

“With that said, Gunnar and Tree are probably, arguably, two of our top five,” he continued. “So, we’ve got to maybe do some things to get all three of those guys in the game at some point.”

Anthony Colandrea throws a pass against Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen also emphasized how big an impact Colandrea's legs had in avoiding sacks against the Spartans, though that dimension of his game comes with an element of concern.

“I think Anthony was a little quick to get out of the pocket at times. I don’t want him scrambling around getting hit like he did. He did that too much, in my opinion.”

“He’s fast through his decisions, and he makes quick decisions, which is good,” Holgorsen continued. “That means there are no sacks. But he missed some things in the passing game that, if he stands in there a bit longer, then he can go to different places and get through his progressions… With that said, he kept some drives alive with his feet. That’s a weapon, and we’re going to utilize that.”

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley during last year's game at Nebraska. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Maryland coming to town Saturday afternoon, Holgorsen didn't hold back his praise for the unit his offense will face.

“They’re big, they’re physical,” he said. “I think it’s an improved version of the Maryland defense over last year. One end is back, the other guy got hurt, who is a really good player, but they’ve got more depth at end… They’re stout. They’re stingy against the run. Big linebackers; rangy linebackers (who) fill downhill. Then they’re doing a good job at mixing coverages on the back end. So, it’s not only their pass rush; it’s the whole thing.”

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our offense,” he continued. “We’ve got to figure out a way to run the ball and protect the quarterback.”



That might very well be one of Nebraska's biggest keys to victory,. With kickoff set for 3 p.m. CDT, the Huskers enter the matchup as the favorite to win, but they'll need to navigate potential attrition to come out on top.

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