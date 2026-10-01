Jammal Lord on the Huskers, Colandrea, Holgorsen and Rhule

Former Nebraska quarterback Jammal Lord joins Adam Carriker for a rare one-on-one conversation about where Nebraska football stands right now and what it will take for the Huskers to make some real noise in the Big Ten.

Lord knows what it is like to play quarterback at Nebraska, deal with pressure, and carry the expectations that come with the position. He gives his thoughts on Anthony Colandrea and what he has seen from him through the early part of the season. One thing that stands out is Colandrea’s ability to use his legs. Lord talks about how important it is for a quarterback to know when to run, when to throw, and when to simply make the smart play. He also explains why playing quarterback at Nebraska requires thick skin, this something Tom Osborne once told Carriker as good advice to coaches and players.

The conversation also turns to Dana Holgorsen’s offense and Nebraska’s need to run the football. Lord believes the Huskers have to be able to line up and run the ball when everyone in the stadium knows it is coming. That becomes even more important once the weather gets colder and windier later in the season. Adam and Jammal also talk about Nebraska’s option looks, power formations and the physical style of football that has always been part of the program.

Another part of the conversation centers on Matt Rhule and where Nebraska should be in Year 4 of his tenure. Lord does not shy away from expectations. He talks about what a successful season should look like and why Nebraska should be able to compete with some of the top teams on its schedule. Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa are among the games that stand out when looking at the rest of the season.

Lord also gives his thoughts on Nebraska’s matchup with Maryland, his prediction for the Huskers’ season record and whether this team can reach nine wins.

Beyond the current team, Adam and Jammal look back at Lord’s Nebraska career, his time with Frank Solich and some behind-the-scenes stories from his playing days. Lord talks about being on the scout team, playing without the protection quarterbacks normally receive in practice and the physical mentality Nebraska football had during that era.

It is a wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska’s past, present and future, with Jammal Lord giving his perspective on what the Huskers need to do to compete in the Big Ten and take another step forward.

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