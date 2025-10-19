Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska's Meltdown at Minnesota and a Dangerous Foe Up Next
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6 — and it felt worse. Travis Justice and former Nebraska football offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka break down a Friday-night flop by the Huskers in Minneapolis that saw nine sacks given up to the Gophers, a sputtering Husker run game, and a Nebraska defense bullied on a 98-yard, 8:43 drive by the Golden Gophers to open the second half.
There’s a lot to discuss after this loss. Is the development of the Huskers’ offensive line the program’s most substantial long-term problem? What is fair criticism of assistant coach Donovan Raiola, who is now in his fourth season in charge of that unit? And where do head coach Matt Rhule and his coordinators, Dana Holgorsen on offense and John Butler on defense, fit in when halftime adjustments don’t show up?
Dr. Rob and Travis also look ahead to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against Northwestern — now quietly 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. They discuss why the ball-control blueprint of third-year head coach David Braun’s Wildcats is the Huskers’ worst nightmare, and they explain why Nebraska’s margin for error remains razor thin heading into the final five games of the 2025 regular season. After the test against Northwestern, awaiting the Huskers is a November slate consisting of Southern California, UCLA, Penn State and Iowa. Nebraska needs one more win for bowl eligibility, but just one more win wouldn’t feel like progress in Rhule's third season.
Hit one of the play buttons below for all that and more in the latest episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast.
