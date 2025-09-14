Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Romps Again; Now Comes Michigan
Welcome to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast! This week, former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice break down Nebraska’s 59-7 rout of Houston Christian. For the second week in a row, the Huskers cruised to victory and gave valuable reps to the backups. But the tune-up games are over — Big Ten Conference play begins, and Michigan is up next. The Wolverines bring star quarterback Bryce Underwood to Lincoln, and Dr. Rob lays out his keys to victory and the pitfalls Nebraska must avoid if the Huskers y want to move to 4-0.
It’s not all football this week. Travis and Dr. Rob also shift gears to boxing, where Omaha’s own Bud Crawford made history Saturday night with a unanimous decision win over Canelo Alvarez — further cementing his case as one of the greatest fighters of all time.
Hit the play button below to listen.
