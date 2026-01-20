Husker Doc Talk: Ruminating Over What College Football Has Become

Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka welcome back one of the most iconic names in Nebraska football history—Dave Rimington—for his first appearance on the show since 2018. And it doesn’t take long to remember why a conversation with Rimington always turns into a mix of laughs, perspective, and some real talk about the state of college athletics.

The guys kick things off on a bitter-cold January night—while the national championship game is literally starting in the background—then go straight into the origin story of Husker Doc Talk and Rimington’s role in helping get the podcast off the ground in the first place. From there, it’s classic Rimington: quick wit, candid honesty, and a few “only Dave” stories (including a deep dive into AI prompts, Facebook ads, and whether that Tai Chi chair guy is even real).

But the heart of the episode is a thoughtful, wide-ranging discussion on what college football has become in the NIL + transfer portal era. Rimington and Zatechka unpack what “commitment” even means anymore—for players and coaches—why the portal timing feels broken, and how the sport is drifting toward a professional model without the guardrails the NFL actually has. The conversation also hits on local recruiting, development vs. “buying” older talent, and why the current system feels unsustainable for programs trying to build the old-fashioned way.

There’s also plenty of Nebraska and Omaha pride: Rimington is back in town for the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre, honoring this year’s winner, Logan Jones (Iowa), and the episode highlights how the event has grown into a first-class weekend while raising millions for cystic fibrosis research over the years. Rimington shares what it’s like to still have his name attached to a major national award—and why maintaining the quality of the event still matters to him.

Add in some NFL war stories, a little Memorial Stadium beer talk, a wrestling sidebar (because of course), and a heartfelt remembrance of Jim Hartung, and you’ve got an episode that feels like catching up with an old friend—who just happens to be a legend.

