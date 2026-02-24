Nebraska, Addison Williams Secures Spring Game Visit from No. 1 Safety Prospect in 2028 Class

Nebraska, under defensive backs coach Addison Williams, continues to find itself leading the charge for several of the nation's top secondary players, and it doesn't appear that it will stop anytime soon.

Having already signed a five-star defensive back in the 2026 class in Danny Odem, the Big Red also has the nation's No. 2 safety committed in the 2027 class. And now they'll look to pair the duo of potential game-wreckers with yet another top defensive back in the 2028 cycle. While things are still very early on in terms of his recruitment, Nebraska is trending to earn an eventual commitment from the No. 1 overall safety, Giovanni Tuggle, who could help put NU in contention for DBU-status.

There's plenty of time before his commitment announcement will be made, but early reports suggest the Huskers are ahead of the pack, and they're looking to further distance themselves from the likes of several of the top programs in the country later on this spring.

Elite 2028 S Giovanni Tuggle is set to return to Nebraska next month for a multi-day visit



The sophomore ranks as the No. 1 safety in the country and a top-ten prospect in the 2028 cycle regardless of position



Details: https://t.co/14rxpvPY3b pic.twitter.com/r5WBvFDtva — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) February 20, 2026

First reported by Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska, then later confirmed by Chad Simmons of Rivals, the five-star prospect is expected to be in Lincoln over the Spring Game weekend of March 27-28. Nebraska is definitely not alone in this recruitment, as the Georgia native has a confirmed list of 11 unofficials he will take this spring. For now, however, Williams has managed to build up a sizeable lead between the Huskers and the rest. Still, holding onto that momentum will be far from easy.

To date, Tuggle has drawn enough attention to earn scholarship offers from 18 Division I schools, and that list will almost certainly grow even more so before the start of his junior season of high school. Knowing that, the list of programs NU will be competing with already is as impressive as it is concerning. Though Lincoln does seem to be calling the 17-year-old's name, programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and many more will also receive visits from the talented player this year.

So, what does Nebraska need to do to keep its ground? Exactly what's gotten them to this point. Williams has been known to excel in building relationships, and it's clearly on display with Tuggle at this time. All they need to do is continue to further the bond between potential player and coach, along with proving it on the field with the other high-profile recruits the Huskers have signed in recent classes.

That starts with former five-star cornerback Danny Odem, who will begin his first spring practice period with the Big Red this week. As an incoming freshman, the Florida native was regarded as the No. 19 overall player in his class and the second-best player at his position. He appears to have every opportunity to fight for a starting role, and if Williams can help him succeed early on in year one, it will only strengthen Nebraska's pitch to future recruits, much like Tuggle.

Then, they'll welcome Tory Pittman III in after the 2026 season ends, assuming Williams and company can retain his commitment the whole way through. Regarded as the No. 33 overall player in the cycle, the will-be senior is currently the highest-ranked prospect in the Huskers' 2027 haul. If the Big Red can see him sign on the dotted line, it will give them their second consecutive five-star-caliber defensive back in as many classes, likely making Tuggle even more comfortable with the idea of joining a trend.

As far as 2028 recruiting goes, the Huskers are setting the foundation while still very much remaining focused on the class before. NU currently boasts the nation's No. 7 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and appears to be intent on making sure it stays that way or better come signing day in December of this year. Where the Big Red lacked in 2026, they're set on making up for it in the classes to immediately follow, and Tuggle may very well be the first domino to fall in the 2028 class.

Again, there's plenty of time for things to change, but with Williams leading the charge, it doesn't seem likely that the Huskers will completely fall out of the race. The only thing that would do that at this time is if he were to leave the program for another school before Tuggle got to college. And with the former Central Florida defensive coordinator being one of just two defensive assistants retained over the offseason, it seems as if Matt Rhule is doing everything in his power to not let that happen.

Odem, and then Pittman III, have the potential to lay the groundwork for Tuggle's immediate success wearing the scarlet and cream, but before getting too far ahead of things, it's time to live in the now. What Nebraska has to work with this fall, concerning its current roster, is an abundance of promising players who will look to continue what their former teammates did a season ago. In 2025, the Big Red managed to finish the regular season regarded as the second-ranked defensive unit against the pass. While the run defense seemed to ironically almost be the exact opposite, what Williams was able to do in his first season on the staff was nothing short of impressive.

Now, after seeing a fair few of those players exit the program for various reasons, a large portion of the group of contributors from last fall will need to be replaced. Still, there's reason to believe they can perform similarly once again. After seeing three additions made via the transfer portal and Odem out of the high school ranks, the Huskers attempted to bring in prospects who could fill the holes that were left after NU's bowl loss to Utah on New Year's Eve.

Whether they can ultimately do that remains to be seen, but Odem appears to be on the fast track towards earning the opportunity to live up to his ranking as early as this fall. If he is to succeed, it would likely give nothing but confidence to players like Pittman and Tuggle as they finish out their high school careers. What's at stake is something bigger than many realize, but for a Nebraska football program that has been in the metaphorical dumps for far too long, it is the exact opportunity they've been waiting to cash in on once it provides itself.

For Williams and, more importantly, Rhule, the time to step up to the plate is now. There are financial incentives, resources, and facilities to match, but the Huskers will need to prove it on the field to really convince these recruits they can find success in Lincoln collegiately. Doing so unlocks more doors than a blank check ever could and possibly leads to not needing to use that as their biggest selling point down the line. 2026 is a big year for many reasons, but don't discount its importance for players like Tuggle as well. The first step begins on March 27-28, so expect more news to directly follow his visit to Lincoln next month.