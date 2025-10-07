Husker Freshman's Rapid Transition to College Football Raising the Blackshirts' Level of Play
In Tuesday’s media session, Nebraska true freshman Dawson Merritt offered a candid glimpse into his early journey as a collegiate linebacker, one marked by rapid adaptation, intellectual growth, and unwavering support from the Huskers’ coaching staff. Merritt spoke openly about the physical leap from high school to college, recalling a “wake-up call” moment in fall camp that sharpened his focus.
Now anchoring the middle of the defense, the former edge rusher is embracing the mental demands of the position, crediting veteran mentorship and his father’s football wisdom for accelerating his development. With trust from coaches and a hunger to learn through live reps, Merritt is quickly carving out his identity in Nebraska’s linebacker room.
Merritt offered a candid reflection on his transition from high school to college football, highlighting two key areas of adjustment: physicality and positional change. He emphasized that the heightened physicality at the collegiate level was the most striking difference, stating, “the physicality just in college football took a step up from high school.”
That reality hit hard during a drill in fall camp, where an encounter with offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, who Merritt says “packs a punch”, served as his personal wake-up call. With no spring ball to ease into the pace, Merritt’s fall camp experience became a crash course in the intensity and demands of the next level.
Merritt’s shift from edge rusher to middle linebacker was no surprise; it was part of Nebraska’s plan from the start. As a high school standout in a hybrid role, Merritt “knew the plan as a recruit” and embraced the transition with purpose. Though he admits it was “a big change at first,” he used the spring period to study the playbook, observe veteran players, and deepen his understanding of the defense. That preparation, he says, helped him “a lot to be ready in the fall,” laying the groundwork for his cerebral approach to anchoring the middle.
The Stilwell, Kansas, native has fully embraced the mental rigor of playing middle linebacker, recognizing it as a natural fit for his strengths. Unlike his previous roles on the edge, Merritt sees the inside position as a cerebral challenge, one that demands a comprehensive understanding of the entire defense. “Something I like about it is I feel like you have to use your mind more at inside backer,” he explained, noting the importance of knowing what everyone else is doing on the field. For Merritt, the added complexity inside the box isn’t a burden; it’s an opportunity to excel through preparation, awareness, and football IQ.
Merritt credits much of his early growth to a coaching philosophy rooted in trust, live reps, and a structured approach to learning from mistakes. He describes the freedom to make errors without fear as “huge” for his development, emphasizing how that trust allows him to play fast and learn on the fly. “Just being able to make mistakes freely without… getting nervous or getting cautious… it’s huge,” he said. “Just being able to go out there and play free and make mistakes and fix them on the run—it’s been huge for me.” That mindset, reinforced by the staff, has helped Merritt accelerate his understanding of the game while building confidence in real time.
As Merritt continues to navigate his freshman season, his maturity, football intellect, and willingness to embrace challenges stand out as defining traits. With veteran guidance and a clear understanding of his path, he’s not just adjusting to college football; he’s actively shaping his future within it.
