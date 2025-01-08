Alabama Transfer Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has picked up some offensive line help from the transfer portal.
Alabama offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has committed to the Huskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, he was rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle in 247Sports' portal rankings.
After redshirting in 2022, Pritchett played in 26 games over the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa. In 2023, he played on special teams and rotated in with the offensive line. This past fall, Pritchett earned 10 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle.
A five-star prospect out of high school from multiple services, Pritchett played at Carver High School in Georgia. He chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Georgia and USC.
