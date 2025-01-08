All Huskers

Alabama Transfer Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers get some offensive line help out of the transfer portal.

Kaleb Henry

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett takes part in a preseason practice on Aug. 13, 2024.
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett takes part in a preseason practice on Aug. 13, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Nebraska football has picked up some offensive line help from the transfer portal.

Alabama offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has committed to the Huskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, he was rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle in 247Sports' portal rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles behind blocking by offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57).
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambles behind blocking by offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett on Aug. 31, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

After redshirting in 2022, Pritchett played in 26 games over the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa. In 2023, he played on special teams and rotated in with the offensive line. This past fall, Pritchett earned 10 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle.

A five-star prospect out of high school from multiple services, Pritchett played at Carver High School in Georgia. He chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Georgia and USC.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

