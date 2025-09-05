Husker Linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. Breaks Out with PFF Team of the Week Honor
Nebraska football is no stranger to breakout performances.
This time, the spotlight belongs to Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr., who is quickly making a name for himself. Now his dominance is pretty visible, as shown against Cincinnati.
His skills have officially placed him on the national radar. After recording three tackles and forcing a crucial fumble that set up a Husker touchdown just before halftime, Shavers was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) National Team of the Week.
Vincent Shavers Jr. Earns National Spotlight
Being named to PFF’s Team of the Week is no small feat. Shavers has appeared in every game since arriving in Lincoln in 2024, steadily earning trust from coaches, teammates and fans.
According to PFF College, he currently holds the title of the highest-graded true freshman linebacker in the nation, which he earned last year. That recognition showcases his rapid rise as one of the brightest young defenders in the country.
Shavers’s breakout moment comes on the heels of an impressive debut season with the Huskers. As a freshman in 2024, he appeared in all 13 games and made two starts, finishing with 25 total tackles.
His stat sheet also featured 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. One of his biggest highlights came in the Pinstripe Bowl. That’s where he delivered a career-best six tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and his first career sack, which also forced a fumble.
Game by game, Shavers showed steady progress. He opened his career with three tackles in Nebraska’s win over UTEP, followed by two solo tackles against Northern Iowa. He then notched his first career start against Indiana, where he made another pair of tackles. Against USC, Shavers turned heads with four tackles and his first tackle for loss. He later added more production against Wisconsin and Iowa to close out the regular season.
What’s Next for Shavers in Lincoln
Before wearing Husker red, Shavers was a standout in the Miami prep football scene, splitting time between Monsignor Pace and Miami Central High School. Across his high school career, he piled up more than 170 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.
Rivals rated him a four-star prospect, ranking him as the No. 27 outside linebacker in the nation. At Miami Central, he posted 46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior. The year prior, he starred at Monsignor Pace with 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Now majoring in criminology and criminal justice, Shavers is balancing academics with his growing role on Nebraska’s defense. For the son of Vincent Shavers Sr., the recognition from PFF marks just the beginning. If his early success is any indication, the Huskers may have found their next defensive cornerstone.
