Nebraska Targets Georgia Talent With Offer to 2028 CB Franck Atangana

Nebraska’s push into the 2028 class picked up another intriguing defensive target this week.

The Huskers extended an offer to Dalton (GA) cornerback Franck Atangana, a long, athletic prospect whose early flashes of fluidity and ball skills have already put him on the radar of multiple Power Four programs. Atangana’s combination of size (6-foot, 160-pounds), movement ability, and developing instincts makes him a compelling long‑term evaluation, and Nebraska’s early involvement signals a continued emphasis on adding versatile, high‑ceiling athletes to its future secondary.

The Dalton High School sophomore cornerback put together an impressive 2025 season, emerging as one of the Catamounts’ most productive young defenders. In just 10 games, he totaled 48 tackles, including 41 solo stops, showing both reliability in space and the confidence to trigger downhill and finish plays on his own. His 4.8 tackles per game underscored how frequently he found himself around the football, a strong indicator of instincts and play recognition for a young defensive back.

Atangana also added two tackles for loss, flashing the physicality and closing burst to disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage. That ability to diagnose perimeter runs, beat blocks, and make stops in the backfield is a valuable trait for a corner in today’s game, where defenses rely heavily on secondary players to set edges and clean up quick-hitting concepts. His willingness to step into traffic and make contact stood out on a defense that leaned on him to be a consistent open‑field tackler.

Atangana paired his strong tackling production with a disruptive presence in coverage and on special teams, rounding out a well‑balanced defensive profile for a young defensive back. Across 10 games, he finished with two pass breakups, showing the ability to close on throws and contest catches even without recording an interception. His coverage numbers reflect a defender who stayed disciplined, limited big plays, and forced quarterbacks to work through progressions rather than testing him freely.

He also made his mark in the “hidden yardage” areas that often swing high school games. Atangana recovered two fumbles, showing good awareness and hustle to finish plays, and he added one forced fumble, a sign of his physicality at the point of contact. Perhaps most impressively, he blocked one punt and two field goals, an uncommon level of special teams impact for a sophomore. That combination of timing, burst, and fearlessness speaks to his overall athletic profile and his willingness to contribute in every phase of the game.

Atangana has already shown the traits of a future Power Four defender, but his long‑term ceiling will rise as he sharpens the technical, physical, and mental parts of his game. His sophomore production shows he’s active, physical, and willing to impact multiple phases, but translating that to the highest level requires refinement and growth.

His physical tools give him a strong foundation, but he’ll need to tighten his press technique, cleaner hand placement, more controlled initial strikes, and smoother transitions from backpedal to turn‑and‑run. Power Four receivers punish wasted steps, so sharpening his footwork and maintaining balance through the rep will help him stay connected against higher‑end athletes.

Atangana already shows willingness as a tackler, but adding strength, particularly in his lower body and core, will help him anchor against bigger receivers, shed blocks more consistently, and finish tackles with more force. That added power also enhances his ability to reroute receivers at the line and hold up in run support.

His blocked punts and field goals already show he’s a high‑impact special teams player. Continuing to excel there, and potentially adding roles like gunner or return‑unit disruptor, will make him even more attractive to Power Four programs. Versatility is often the separator when it comes to early playing time.

Nebraska’s offer to Atangana subtly but meaningfully shapes the Huskers’ long‑term defensive outlook, reinforcing the staff’s commitment to identifying high‑ceiling prospects early and building relationships before their recruitment explodes. By moving on a 2028 corner with length, physicality, and proven special‑teams impact, Nebraska signals that it intends to stock its future secondary with versatile athletes who can develop into multi‑phase contributors.

It also strengthens the program’s footprint in talent‑rich Georgia, a region the staff has increasingly prioritized. Offers like this don’t just fill out a distant board. They help lay the foundation for a pipeline, positioning Nebraska to compete for emerging prospects as they rise in national prominence.

Overall, Atangana’s sophomore campaign established him as one of Dalton’s most dependable defenders. His blend of solo-tackling production, physicality, and steady involvement in the run game paints the picture of a young cornerback with a high floor and the potential to grow into a complete, multi‑phase contributor. As he continues to develop technically and physically, his early production suggests he’s only scratching the surface of what he can become.