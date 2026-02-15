Husker Recruiting Tales of Yore: The Sleepers Nebraska Woke Up

In recruiting, there are certain molds that prospects are cast in. There are the 5-stars, the blue-chippers, and the projected role players. But there are also those deemed “sleepers.”

But what is a sleeper, really? In the scouting world, they are the unheralded – the kids who arrive without the fanfare of a national press conference or the blessing of a four-star ranking. They stand as a counterpart to the otherwise ballyhooed recruits that strut into Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska has long had a reputation for polishing diamonds in the rough. Joe Terranova, the original recruiting guru, said in 1984, “(Nebraska) will have kids you’ve never heard of wind up being all-Big Eight.” He was right. In 1997, PrepStar Magazine observed that “the greatest asset of the Nebraska program is that it continually takes its share of marginally rated, or sleeper-type prospects, and develops them into college All-Americans.” Investing in guys others scoffed at was part of the Big Red formula.

But who were these so-called sleepers and how did their football careers end up?

For purposes of this piece, only two-stars and borderline three-star scholarship recruits (and their yesteryear equivalents) will be included. Walk-ons, by virtue of having to pay their own way, are all unheralded and will be excluded. This list also seeks to honor those with a subjectively large impact on the program. The list of sleepers that ascended to steady role players would take us days to cover.

Let’s take a look at the biggest sleepers Nebraska woke up in the last 50 years.

Dean Steinkuhler (1979)

Steinkuhler stood in contrast to his eventual linemate Dave Rimington, who arrived in Lincoln in 1978 with great expectations (which he obviously exceeded). Dean, on the other hand, played 8-man football in tiny Sterling, Nebraska and failed to make even a token all-conference list. Were it not for a showing at Nebraska’s summer camp circuit, he’d have assuredly never been glanced at by Husker coaches. But Osborne and company saw the potential.

His career in Lincoln, though four-plus decades past at this point, is still remembered well by fans. Steinkuhler became the second straight Husker to win the Outland Trophy, as he did in 1983, on his way to becoming an All-American and one of the most revered offensive linemen of his day.

Irving Fryar (1980)

There was no denying Irving Fryar was fast. But unfortunately for him, he was a victim of his high school offense. “You had no idea of the talent Irving had by watching high school films of him,” former NU recruiting coordinator Jerry Pettibone reflected. “He’d just line up and run out of the picture.”

In modern days, Fryar’s raw athleticism would have almost certainly been spotted at a camp or on Hudl film and put him on the radar of the country’s best programs. In the late 70s, he had no such luck. As it was, he picked up an offer from Nebraska just before National Signing Day and, without any others of note to speak of, gladly accepted. Credit to Coach Frank Solich for finding Fryar. The New Jersey native was the eventual first pick of the 1984 Draft and enjoyed a 17-year career in the big leagues.

Neil Smith (1984)

Smith was one of the first in a new Louisiana recruiting pipeline opened by Jack Pierce. The ace recruiter brought back film from the Crescent state of another prospect and while watching, Coach Charlie McBride noticed a slender Neil Smith jump off the reel. “I said I didn’t know about that guy, but this other one can play,” McBride said of Smith, who was 6-5 but just 200 pounds soaking wet.

Nebraska was short on linemen in their class, so the coaches took a flyer on him. Smith’s mom Lutisha “must have said ‘God bless you’ 350 to 1,000 times,” McBride recalled. Former NU recruiting coordinator Steve Pederson said, “We took a lot of local criticism for signing Neil Smith.”

Smith of course went on to be an All-American, the 2nd pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, and a perennial Pro Bowler. That never would have happened had McBride not spotted him in someone else’s film.

Tyrone Legette (1988)

At only 5-9 and 160 pounds, Legette didn’t register on the recruiting radar of any Division 1 school, not even in his home state of South Carolina. His only offer was from lower division Furman in Greenville. Fortunately for Legette, he was chanced upon by Ron Brown and Frank Solich, who fought for him to get an offer. Dr. Tom eventually relented.

He was glad he did. Legette became a contributor as an underclassman on his way to a starting role at cornerback. After Nebraska, he went on to a seven-year career in the NFL.

Trev Alberts (1989)

Alberts is an interesting case study in that he was ranked the 33rd best inside linebacker by Max Emfinger, far from lowly rated. But, as Rob Zatechka attested to on a recent podcast, Alberts was not on anyone’s radar for the longest time. His father called the recruiting services and asked what it would take to get his son recognized by the recruiting rags, hopeful that some publicity would get him interest from Division 1 programs. They told him to apply and include a $50 fee.

All of that ended when Nebraska offered. He shot up lists everywhere – “a massive jump” as Dr. Rob called it – including Emfinger’s. He ended his career as a Butkus Award winner and a first-round draft pick.

Aaron Taylor (1993)

Woefully undersized at just six-feet-tall (maybe 6-1 on a good day), Taylor struggled to get any attention from Division 1 schools, finding most of his interest came from the 1-AA ranks. But Milt Tenopir saw something others missed – outstanding footwork and tenacity. Tenopir always did like kids with spunk. He fought tooth and nail to offer Taylor and succeeded in getting him to Lincoln. Taylor went on to a storied career at Nebraska – three titles, major award winner, two-time All-American – and stands tall as the archetypal sleeper-turned-star.

Mike Rucker (1994)

Mike Rucker had no honors and only tepid interest from his home state (and perennial doormat) school Missouri. Then-Recruiting Coordinator Dave Gillespie said of Rucker on Signing Day: “Here is a guy that did not get recruited much and wasn’t rated that high by the so-called recruiting experts. But when you look at film, and I have looked at film of all the great players across the country, this guy is as good as there is.” Gillespie’s instincts were correct. Rucker quickly emerged as a terror off the edge. He left NU after 1998, having accrued 40 TFLs, 17 sacks, and 36 hurries. Carolina drafted him in the early second round – Rucker started 106 games over the next eight years in the League.

Adam Carriker (2002)

Carriker was barely a three-star edge prospect coming out of Kennewick, Washington. But he stood at 6-6 235lbs and looked cut from granite. His high school team saw a quarterback with a howitzer for an arm – Frank Solich saw a future defensive end. “If you look at him, he reminds you of the great rush ends that have come in here,” he said at Carriker’s signing. His father being a native of Hastings, Nebraska, Carriker grew up a fan of the Big Red.

At Nebraska, he focused on his role at defensive end and became a force. Before he was selected as a first-round pick, he was a three-year starter and earned Big 12 defensive lineman of the year in 2006. (Fun fact: coaches debated having Carriker suit up at QB in Bill Callahan’s first year due to lack of depth). Post-NFL-playing career, he’s become a prominent member of the Nebraska media.

Joe Ganz (2004)

Ganz was a two-star afterthought coming out of Palos Hills near Chicago, a very late add by newly appointed coach Bill Callahan. It’s debatable if he got a fair shake in the preseason competition against Sam Kellar to start the 2007 season. It became a moot point though as he took over late in the season and outperformed the struggling transfer from ASU.

Ganz was the undisputed starter in 2008, a season in which he finished 14th nationally in passing yards, the first Husker to make the top 15 since Vince Ferragamo in 1976. That season he set the records for yards thrown and finished his career as the record holder for completion percentage with 65%. His 2007 blitzkrieg of Kansas State still stands as the best game in NU history for passing yards and touchdowns by a Husker. Not bad for an unheralded Chicago kid.

DiCaprio Bootle (2016)

Bootle, like so many others on this list, only piqued NU’s interest after a stellar camp performance. But what’s unique about his is that it occurred in Miami. Then-coach Mike Riley brought the idea of satellite camps with him from Oregon State. Without a Husker camp in South Beach, he likely never gets interest from NU and winds up at a mid-major like Temple.

It’s arguable that Bootle’s impact on Nebraska merits inclusion on this list. He was a dependable defensive back, starting 32 consecutive games, and not above switching roles to help the team. The fact that he still plays in the NFL today is a testament to the talent that was lurking within the whole time.

Cam Taylor-Britt (2018)

Possibly the highest-ranked of the bunch, he was the rare prospect Scott Frost found and actually deployed to good effect. Taylor (he added the Britt to his surname later) came to Nebraska as a highly athletic but raw prospect from Montgomery, Alabama. Many schools stayed away because they didn’t know what position he projected to. No matter. He took to the secondary right away in Lincoln, playing as a true freshman in 2018. As an upperclassman, he twice won second-team All-Big Ten honors. After running a 4.3 forty at the Combine, he became a second-round pick and a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he still plays today.

Emmett Johnson (2022)

Admit it – you didn’t expect Johnson to do anything during his career after he quietly committed in December 2021. By that point, we’d just grown accustomed to recruits washing out and Scott Frost, coming off a fourth straight losing season, appeared to be throwing out offers and seeing what stuck. The Huskers were his only power conference offer, a guy they found because then-Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht got a tip.

Johnson redshirted during the abysmal 2022 season and then teased his considerable talent the next two years before breaking out in 2025. He earned first-team All-American honors, the first Husker to do so since 2011, and won Big Ten Running Back of the Year. And to think, most of us never even entertained that possibility upon his signing.

Honorable Mention

Shane Swanson (1981): A small-school back, he only got an offer from Nebraska after the staff’s bigger targets turned them down. He started at receiver in 1984 and returned the go-ahead punt for a touchdown to best top 10-ranked Oklahoma State that year.

Lorenzo Hicks (1984): Another find by Charlie McBride. He didn’t get any recruiting attention, but McBride felt he was the best athlete he’d seen in Kansas City in his time recruiting the area. He earned a Blackshirt and was later instrumental in his nephews Khalil and Carlos Davis choosing Nebraska.

Daren Williams (1989): Another overlooked prospect from Chicago, Williams broke down and sobbed upon getting his scholarship offer from NU, the only school to show any interest. He ended up lettering three years.

Greg Austin and Tierre Green (2003): Both 2-star prospects in the 2003 class that far exceeded their modest expectations coming in.

Eric Hagg and Jared Crick (2007): Hagg was a bit of a headscratcher. He ranked as a very low three-star while Crick was rated the 86th best edge player nationally by ESPN. Rivals was a bit more generous in rating him 45th. Both are 1st team players on any ‘best of the 21st century’ list for NU but neither was lowly rated enough to warrant inclusion on the list.

Jake Cotton (2010): Barely rated D-Line prospect that kicked off a message board firestorm about nepotism and wasting scholarships, Cotton proved to be the steadiest hand on the line in 2014.

Justin Evans (2022): A two-star by 24/7 Sports, Evans was (is) undersized at only 6-foot-1 on his tiptoes. He comes into his senior year looking like one of the prior staff’s best finds.

Conclusion

Sleeper stories are fun to look back at. But fans should not lose sight of the fact that Nebraska built its championships with a lot more than two-star afterthoughts. For every Neil Smith in the lineup, there was a Broderick Thomas and LeRoy Etienne lining up beside him with all the glittering stars attached to their names.

Still, the names provided show Nebraska’s keen eye for identifying underrated prospects, holding to their convictions and often being rewarded for their faith. It was the synergy between those elite recruits and the hidden gems that truly fueled the winning tradition.

