HuskerMax Pinstripe Bowl Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Boston College
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will snap one of the most painful streaks of colllege football Saturday in New York as NU plays in its first bowl game in eight years - the longest streak of any Power Four team.
Another devastating loss to Iowa on Black Friday may have halted some momentum following the 44-25 win over Wisconsin to clinch bowl eligibility, but that didn't seem to faze Matt Rhule who has locked up a current top-ten transfer portal class addressing big areas of need while replenishing his coaching staff with football veterans following the departures of Tony White and Terrance Knighton to Florida State.
A first-ever matchup with Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl is the reward for NU's six regular-season wins, and in classic New York fashion, the weather will be appropriate with rain and a nice cool 45 degrees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Ahead of Nebraska's first bowl game since 2016, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew call their shot with predictions. The average score prediction was 27-20 Nebraska.
Most were expecting a higher-scoring matchup on Black Friday between Nebraska and Iowa, but not Caleb Sisk, who had the closest prediction last time out with a 17-10 Husker victory. That was 10 points off the actual 13-10 Iowa win.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for both parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 38-24
Kaleb Henry*
Nebraska 19-13
Austin Jacobsen*
Nebraska 20-17
Eric Hess
Nebraska 23-16
Geoff Exstrom*
Nebraska 31-28
Josh Peterson*
Nebraska 28-24
Joe Hudson*
Nebraska 27-24
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 27-21
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 22-17
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 34-30
Bob Frady
Nebraska 31-24
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 24-14
David Max*
Nebraska 31-21
Tad Stryker*
Nebraska 24-13
Chris Fort
Nebraska 28-20
Jeremy Pernell*
The Why
Austin Jacobsen: I expect a cold, defensive game despite the changes on the Nebraska sideline. Expect a four-quarter, sloppy game with plenty of miscues.
Eric Hess: The Nebraska offense shows some promising improvement with the extra practice and can manage an elusive one-score win.
Josh Peterson: Why not pick up a one-score win where the offense drives late, the defense makes a stop, and Husker fans and media debate in the months that follow if it “counts” since it’s a bowl game. Nebraska finishes above .500 for the first time since 2016 and optimism is back on the menu.
ThotDoc: With the portal claiming players and a 65% chance of rain and 40 degrees in Yankee Stadium, it is anybody's guess in this game. I'm trusting that the new offensive and defensive coordinators have had a chance to evaluate their talent and put in some new wrinkles as the Huskers edge the Eagles in a close one.
Cole Stukenholtz: Dylan Raiola gets healthy and runs the offense efficiently through Emmett Johnson and Jacory Barney. The Blackshirts send off leaders at all three levels of the defense in style. Moment of the game: Ty Robinson scores on a goal-line fullback dive. The Huskers will finish 7-6 and the good vibes will flow into the offseason.
Jay Stockwell: The Curse of the Bambino will extend to The Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Dana Holgerson will have Dylan Raiola hit some home runs and the defense will only let one or two ground balls go through their legs. SMQ predicts a Nebraska victory in the land of Pinstripes.
Bob Frady: There’s no “D” in New York City!
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: Boston College's offense has been more productive since Grayson James took over at quarterback, but Nebraska's defense should be stiffer than most of those that they faced in the ACC. With a month of preparation, Holgersen will be able to scheme up enough to get 30+ points.
Tad Stryker: If the offense will be improved in 2025, this would be a good time to preview it.
