Nebrasketball Beats Oregon State, Wins Diamond Head Classic
Nebraska men's basketball is returning from the islands with a trophy.
NU beat Oregon State in Wednesday's championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai'i, 78-66. The Huskers improve to 10-2 as the Beavers fall to 10-3.
Nebraska shot a blistering 53.2% for the game, including 8-of-20 3s. Oregon State managed 39.6%, making 9-of-24 triples.
The big differences in the game came on points in the paint and second-chance points. Nebraska outscored Oreogn State 32-20 in the paint and 14-4 on second-chance points.
Brice Williams led all scorers with 25 points, adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
Berke Buyuktuncel also made the all-tournament team, scoring 16 points in the championship game.
All Tournament Team
Deywilk Tavarez, College of Charleston
- Gytis Nemeiksa, Hawai'i
- Demarco Minor, Oregon State
- Berke Buyuktuncel, Nebraska
- Most Outstanding Player: Brice Willliams, Nebraska
Nebraska is back in action Monday to host Southern University. The final nonconference game of the regular season for the Huskers is set for an 8 p.m. CST tip on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska wins its first MTE event since the 2000 San Juan Shootout, while Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg is the first coach to win multiple Diamond Head Classics, as his Iowa State team won the 2013 event.
- Diamond Head Classic MVP Brice Williams posted his fifth game of at least 25 points this season, finishing with 25 points, a season-high seven rebounds and four assists. He has scored 25 or more points in three of NU’s last four games. It was his 11th game at Nebraska with at least 20 points, and he has been in double figures in 15 of the last 16 games dating back to last season
- Williams averaged 22.0 points on 56 percent shooting along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in NU’s three games.
- Sophomore Berke Büyüktuncel finished with career highs in both points (16) and three pointers (three), as he went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He entered tonight’s game 4-of-19 from the 3-point line this season. Büyüktuncel joined Williams on the all-tournament team as he averaged 8.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg.
- Nebraska finished at 53.2 percent shooting, the third time the Huskers have shot over 50 percent this season.
- Nebraska went 20-of-24 tonight and finished the tournament going 38-of-44 (.863) from the foul line.
- Nebraska held Oregon State to 39.6 percent shooting, the seventh opponent in 12 games under 40 percent. Nebraska held its three opponents to a combined 37.4 percent from the field.
- Nebraska out-rebounded OSU, 31-24, becoming only the second team to out-rebound the Beavers this season.
