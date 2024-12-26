All Huskers

1962 Co-Captain, Gotham Bowl Veteran Dwain Carlson Joins the Common Fans

Husker legend shares his Nebraska memories and NYC bowl stories with the Common Fans.

TJ Birkel

Gotham Bowl 1962
Gotham Bowl 1962 / David Max
In this story:

The Common Fans talk to 1962 Nebraska co-captain and Tom Novak Award winner Dwain Carlson about his experiences as a Husker, including:

  • Growing up in Fullerton and how the bus driver helped him land at Nebraska
  • How growing up on a farm helped him on the football field in the days when nobody lifted weights
  • Devaney’s arrival in 1962 and how he turned the Huskers into a winner
  • Wanting to run through a brick wall for Devaney
  • Beating Michigan at the Big House
  • Beginning of the sellout streak
  • Playing in the Gotham Bowl in NYC
  • 36-34 win over Miami on frozen turf at Yankee Stadium
  • Nebraska’s third bowl ever, first ever bowl win
  • What being a Husker has meant to him
  • Thoughts on Rhule and today’s team

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

MORE: Nebrasketball Beats Oregon State, Wins Diamond Head Classic

MORE: Idaho Transfer Defensive Back Andrew Marshall Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Former NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette Shares Praise for Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola

MORE: Kentucky Transfer Receiver Dane Key Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Former Nebraska Receiver Malachi Coleman Commits to Minnesota

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

Home/Football