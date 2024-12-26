1962 Co-Captain, Gotham Bowl Veteran Dwain Carlson Joins the Common Fans
Husker legend shares his Nebraska memories and NYC bowl stories with the Common Fans.
The Common Fans talk to 1962 Nebraska co-captain and Tom Novak Award winner Dwain Carlson about his experiences as a Husker, including:
- Growing up in Fullerton and how the bus driver helped him land at Nebraska
- How growing up on a farm helped him on the football field in the days when nobody lifted weights
- Devaney’s arrival in 1962 and how he turned the Huskers into a winner
- Wanting to run through a brick wall for Devaney
- Beating Michigan at the Big House
- Beginning of the sellout streak
- Playing in the Gotham Bowl in NYC
- 36-34 win over Miami on frozen turf at Yankee Stadium
- Nebraska’s third bowl ever, first ever bowl win
- What being a Husker has meant to him
- Thoughts on Rhule and today’s team
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
