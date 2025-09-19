HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Michigan
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' 2025 season officially ramps up with the start of Big Ten play on Saturday.
The Huskers (3-0) will receive the the big-time treatment for CBS on Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (2-1), setting the stage for what's been built up as one of the biggest games at Memorial Stadium for years. And if you're a buyer in the magic that always seems to come with Matt Rhule-coached programs in year three, then this week's test will serve as the barometer for how high NU can go in 2025.
With interim head coach Biff Poggi taking the reins for the second-straight game in place of the suspended Sherrone Moore, Nebraska will have plenty of motivation as they hit the turf in what should be a beautiful Saturday afternoon for college football.
Before the collisions and the many beers that will be served at Memorial Stadium, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their predictions. The panel is quite confident in a Husker win, with the average score being 27-25 Nebraska.
The group did quite well on their predictions a week ago, with the largest gap being only 19 points. There were two winners last week, with Jay Stockwell and Bob Frady each predicting a 56-7 NU win, which was only three points off the actual 59-7 score.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 23-17
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 24-21
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 30-28
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 27-23
Spencer Schubert
Nebraska 28-23
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 31-28
ThotDoc
Michigan 27-24
Matt McMaster
Michigan 28-24
Mike Cavallo
Nebraska 24-21
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 27-17
Eric Hess
Michigan 29-27
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 31-27
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 28-24
Jay Stockwell**
Nebraska 27-24
Bob Frady**
Nebraska 31-28
David Max
Michigan 31-27
Chris Fort
Nebraska 30-20
Jared Hall
Michigan 34-24
Mike Delaware
Nebraska 27-24
Kyle Byers
The Why
Josh Peterson: Dylan Raiola leads the offense to a late touchdown before Nebraska's defense gets a stop to hold on to a victory. The biggest win of the Matt Rhule era is officially unlocked and the fanbase starts wondering aloud if a playoff bid is in the cards.
Spencer Schubert: The Huskers finally get the monkey off their back and beat a nationally ranked team for the first time since 2016. Unfortunately, they'll have to do it by overcoming yet another slow start that sees Michigan jump out to an early lead. I think with the home crowd, a more mature Raiola and a bevy of weapons, Nebraska gets it done.
Jeremy Pernell: I'm looking forward to the chess match between Dana Holgorsen and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, one of the best defensive minds in the country. I think Dylan Raiola and this offense will be up to the challenge. I think the biggest key to the game will come down to how Nebraska's defensive front handles this physical Michigan O-line and tailback Justice Haynes. John Butler has done a great job this season of disguising his coverages and I think he'll confuse Bryce Underwood and bottle up the Wolverine passing game. If the defense can do enough to neutralize Michigan's ground game, this could be a convincing win.
ThotDoc: This will being a battle between the Huskers containing the run, including QB Bryce Underwood, and the Wolverines defending the pass. Michigan has been tested in a hostile environment and lost at Oklahoma. Hopefully, the Husker faithful can provide a similarly disruptive environment in a game that will be won late on the foot of Kyle Cunanan.
Mike Cavallo: This one’s got all the makings of a classic Big Ten grinder, two high-powered offenses, two young quarterbacks with star potential, and two programs desperate to prove they’re more than just flashes. This matchup can go either way and the team that plays the cleanest game will be victorious.
Tad Stryker: The first team to 24 will win, and frankly, neither team may get there. The biggest questions are whether Nebraska can contain the Wolverine running backs enough to force Bryce Underwood to win the game with his arm and whether the offense has become physical enough to run for at least 150 yards to give Raiola some balance. A few weeks ago, I said this would be Nebraska’s first loss of the season, but have changed my prediction because I think Ekeler has already made enough progress in the kicking game and Rhule’s culture change has taken hold.
Eric Hess: These teams are pretty evenly matched, and each has an elite quarterback. However, Nebraska capitalizes on a mistake by the true freshman Bryce Underwood to make a hard-fought game a comfortable victory.
Cole Stukenholtz: NU should limit Michigan's passing, but they may find it difficult to slow their run game. Emmett will need to break a couple big plays or Raiola must take some chances downfield to keep the Wolverines defense honest. The Huskers have the home field advantage and the coaching edge, but one program is used to winning these types of games while another is not. Until Nebraska shows they have the mental fortitude to finish the job, I don't trust them to.
Jan Mudder: Raiola will make more key plays than Underwood. Husker fans will have many concerns about Nebraska's run defense. Rhule will point out that good Special Teams play combined with few penalties and winning the turnover battle is why Nebraska won.
Jay Stockwell: Biff Poggi is going to be groggy after Dylan Raiola carves up the Michigan secondary, but this will be no blowout. I predict a fistfight and Archie Wilson will be a factor after not seeing action the past two games.
Bob Frady: In a battle of hyped QBs, Raiola delivers, the Huskers hold off a furious Wolverine team, and visions of winter vacation bowl games will dance in the heads of the Nebraska faithful.
David Max: Nebraska will win another one-score game and get the not beating a ranked team monkey off their back.
Chris Fort: Nebraska has lost every single game against a ranked opponent since 2016. I have to see it before I believe it. Until then, I'll expect pain.
Jared Hall: I think we break the 27-game losing streak to ranked teams. I just feel it. I feel it in my bones. I feel it in my loins.
Mike Delaware: Nebraska has not beaten a ranked team in a long time, 27 straight. Nebraska's rush defense is a huge issue, and Michigan knows that. I'm telling you that now. I am hoping I am wrong. I think Michigan wins by two scores.
Kyle Byers: I'm putting my trust in Mike Ekler and Kyle Cunanan.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.