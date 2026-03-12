Dakiel Shorts Talks Wide Receiver Depth, Colandrea's Scramble Skills, and More

Nebraska's offense saw major changes made during the 2026 offseason, and now the Huskers' wide receiver room will look to be more involved.

As Dakiel Shorts quickly becomes one of the longest tenured assistant coaches on NU's staff, as alarming as that sounds, his unit appears to be in good standing this spring. With several key contributors set to return, along with the addition of a high-profile pass-catcher from a conference foe, the Big Red are looking to become more explosive through the air.

With plenty of storylines emerging after his time at the mic during spring media availability on Wednesday afternoon, here's everything Shorts had to say from the Hawk's Championship Center.

1. The Addition of Kwazi Gilmer

Kwazi Gilmer runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones during the first half at the Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nebraska lost Dane Key after the 2025 season, which meant someone new would have to emerge. Former UCLA WR1 Kwazi Gilmer appears to be that man after joining the Huskers via the transfer portal.

For Shorts' room, the lone portal addition will likely have a large role. And early on in the process of him getting acquainted with life in Lincoln, the will-be junior is off to a quick start.

“He has a different type of aura,” Shorts said. “The younger guys really listen to him when he speaks, just because of his ability, if I’m being honest. He’s fitting in perfectly with those guys”.

Gilmer has totaled 880 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs on 81 receptions in his career. Now, he'll be on the fast track towards earning a starting role for the Big Red. On top of that, his position coach has already suggested that three weeks into his Husker career, younger players in the room are learning from him.

2. Jacory Barney's Growth Ahead of Year Three

Nebraska receiver/punt returner Jacory Barney Jr. in action against Iowa on Nov. 28, 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Will-be junior wideout Jacory Barney has been Nebraska's Swiss Army Knife offensively for the last two years. That doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

In fact, even with the production he's already earned, Shorts suggested the Florida native still has plenty of room to grow. He even stated the undersized pass-catcher has improved his physical stature since he last took the field.

“Coach Campbell and his staff have done a really good job with him,” Shorts said. “He looks stronger. He’s such an exciting player, and he’s so fast, that sometimes you want it to slow down for him. And I think Kwazi has been great for him”.

A bulkier, more mature version of Barney is what fans would like to see. And if comments from Shorts offer any indication, that is what they should expect this upcoming fall.

3. Wideouts Adapting to Colandrea's Skill

Anthony Colandrea during a Nebraska spring football practice ahead of the 2026 season. | @a_colandrea10/ Instagra

Anthony Colandrea allows the Huskers' offense to find success off-schedule, but it will take some time for the unit to refine this new-look skill.

Still, Shorts suggested a point of emphasis to his room has been continuing with the play even after it breaks down.

“That’s where you can create free explosive plays,” said Shorts. “We try to harp on that every practice. Coach [Rhule] actually showed us some offensive film from Vanderbilt last year. It’s been something we’ve been emphasizing on”.

In 2025, Diego Pavia led the Commodores to become the No. 9 offense in all of college football. Though the Huskers won't likely see that dramatic a turnaround in 2026, they're working on becoming more dynamic over time.

4. Quinn Clark's Progression

Nebraska wide receiver Quinn Clark hurdles Akron's Rodrick Hunter on his way to a 37-yard touchdown reception. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Quinn Clark enters his third season with Nebraska in 2026, and it comes with the expectation that he can help the team win.

Listed at 6-5, 210 pounds, there isn't another pass-catcher in Shorts' room that offers the same physical stature as the Husker legacy does. Because of that, NU will attempt to rely on his talents. And that is something the Shorts believe they will begin to be able to consistently do.

“I like the way he’s progressing right now,” said Shorts. “The biggest thing with Quinn is he’s a freak. You look at his size, he can bend, and his catch radius is phenomenal”.

Nebraska's wide receiver coach continued by stating that Clark's consistency will be the key. Though he won't likely be featured in a starting role, his path to seeing the field is clearly there. This spring, the Montana native will need to take advantage of his opportunity.

Shorts finished his comments on the third-year sophomore by saying, “We demand a lot from him,” he said. “So, we’ll see”.

5. Depth Within the Wide Receiver Room

Cortez Mills Jr. catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Christian Huskies. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers only lost one wide receiver from last year's room, and that means they're likely as deep as they've ever been under the current staff.

Still, the players set to return will need to prove they've developed during the offseason for the group to grow. With starting experience in abundance, Shorts likes the outlook of his unit going into 2026.

“I feel pretty good about it if I’m being honest,” he said. “We’ve got four to five dudes in there that have some valuable playing time. Some more than others. And I think we’ve got some young guys that are embracing the hard work and that are going to be ready when their number is called”.

That older group, which presumably features Nyziah Hunter (24 starts), Kwazi Gilmer (19 starts), Jacory Barney (17 starts), and Janiran Bonner (6 starts), will lead the way. But players such as Quinn Clark, Cortez Mills, Keelan Smith, and more will be relied upon all the same.

There are plenty of bodies within the room; now it's about finding one or two more players able to provide consistent relief when a veteran needs a blow.

6. Younger Wideouts' Mindsets with Such a Veteran Room

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner rushes for no gain against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

With Nebraska retaining nearly every wide receiver from last year's team, the opportunity for younger players to move up the depth chart hasn't yet clearly appeared.

Still, even in the age of the transfer portal, Shorts suggested he's not concerned with self-pity. Instead, he expects the youth to get better and prove they deserve a bigger role.

“We really don’t have time for guys to feel sorry for themselves," he said. "We’re on those guys a lot, if that makes sense. You never know when your number is going to get called.”

For many of those guys, spring ball is their shot. Proving their skills on the practice field in March can lead to more opportunities in the fall. Even with the cards stacked against their favor, Shorts expects the true players to emerge.

7. Dana Holgorsen's Vested Interest in the WR Room

Dana Holgorsen during a spring football practice in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Dana Holgorsen has had a well-documented career finding ways for his offenses to move the ball through the air. Though it has yet to be seen during his time in Lincoln, the Huskers are attempting to get back to doing just that.

For Shorts, who played under Holgorsen before a career in the NFL, he suggested his offensive coordinator's relationship with the wide receivers is good for the room. Shorts even suggested the pointers Holgorsen throws out to players are worth taking a mental note of from time to time.

“Receivers are his baby,” he said. “I know you guys see Dana’s physical presence, but believe it or not, he played the receiver position. And he was pretty good, from what I’ve heard. He’s coached it at a high level for such a long time, but he always gravitates towards the receiver position. As a receiver, you want that”.

By all accounts, they likely should. Holgorsen's infamous "Air Raid" scheme helped change the way the game of college football was played. For Husker pass-catchers, learning from such an experienced play caller would likely help them find more success within the offense he runs.

8. Where NU's Freshman Wide Receivers Need to Grow

2026 wide receiver commit Larry Miles. | @d1larry123/X

Nebraska added two wide receivers in the 2026 class during the early signing period in December of 2025. Both players are on campus already and are getting accustomed to the college game.

More recently, Shorts would go on to add another pass-catcher from the same cycle, though he will not be on campus till the summer. Still, the Husker wideouts coach sees the early skills his first two commits possess and suggested both will have an opportunity to see the field soon enough.

On the two already on campus, Shorts said, “The biggest thing I’m focusing on for those guys as we go through spring ball is play speed.” “They’re talented," he said. " Especially a guy like Larry, he has a knack for getting open. A guy like Nalin, who’s different, he’s got a Nyziah [Hunter] slash [Janiran] Bonner build. Now it’s just him getting used to the conditioning aspect of it. Just getting him to play fast consistently, then the plays will come.”

There's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future group. Though ultimately, fans will want to see success from the more proven, experienced unit leading the charge this fall. Regardless, their position coach suggested that those incoming freshmen's time will come.