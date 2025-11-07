HuskerMax Staff Predicts a Nebraska One-Score Win in TJ Lateef's First Career Start
In what has been a largely successful yet turbulent 2025 season, the third campaign under head coach Matt Rhule takes another turn Saturday night as the Nebraska football team travels to the sunny coast of Los Angeles to face the UCLA Bruins.
The struggles of the Huskers' offensive line finally came to a head last week in their 21-17 loss to No. 23 USC as starting quarterback Dylan Raiola became a victim of a collapsing pocket, suffering a broken fibula in the process to knock NU's second-year signal caller out for the season. As a result, true freshman TJ Lateef will get his first career start against the Bruins, but this time he's had the week-long preparation from Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen in hopes of putting up a solid performance against a resurgent UCLA team.
Before the Huskers and Bruins battle at the Rose Bowl Saturday night on FOX, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their official predictions. Despite being a 1.5-point underdog, the panel still thinks NU will equal last year's win total with its seventh victory, projecting a 24-22 Huskers win.
The panel was convinced of a high-scoring game a week ago versus USC, which didn't come to fruition, but the group nailed the winning difference when it predicted a four-point Trojans win. Yours truly, Geoff Exstrom, came out as the lone winner to mark his second-straight victory with an estimation of a 34-17 win, 13 points off the 21-17 final.
2025 Closest Predictors by Week
- Week 1 vs. Cincinnati: Bob Frady
- Week 2 vs. Akron: Jay Stockwell
- Week 3 vs. Houston Christian: Bob Frady & Jay Stockwell
- Week 4 vs. Michigan: Cole Stukenholtz & Chris Fort
- Week 6 vs. Michigan State: ThotDoc
- Week 7 at Maryland: Cole Stukenholtz
- Week 8 at Minnesota: Jeremy Pernell
- Week 9 vs. Northwestern: Geoff Exstrom, Tad Stryker & David Max
- Week 10 vs. USC: Geoff Exstrom
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
UCLA 24-20
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 27-21
Geoff Exstrom**
UCLA 27-21
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 27-23
Spencer Schubert
Nebraska 20-17
Jeremy Pernell*
Nebraska 24-21
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 27-26
Tad Stryker*
UCLA 29-24
Cole Stukenholtz**
Nebraska 31-17
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 21-14
Jay Stockwell**
Nebraska 35-24
Bob Frady**
Nebraska 20-17
David Max*
UCLA 28-21
Chris Fort*
Nebraska 24-20
Adam Carriker
The Why
Josh Peterson: TJ Lateef's first start brings good and bad, as he shows off his legs, but also gives the ball to the Bruins. Nebraska's run defense again struggles to contain a mobile QB and the Cornhuskers lose their second game in as many weeks.
Spencer Schubert: UCLA has one of the worst rushing defenses nationally, which you can only hope Dana Holgorsen has been able to recognize. The Huskers aren’t much better, so I can see some run-heavy schemes this week that may lean Nebraska’s way at the end.
Jeremy Pernell: UCLA is tied for 126th nationally in run defense, giving up 195.5 ypg. They're also giving up 5.16 ypc (128th) as well, so you can expect another heavy dose of Emmett Johnson on Saturday. With Lateef being dangerous with his legs, I'm expecting an RPO-heavy game plan with more zone-read elements. There will be more people in the Rose Bowl to watch Nebraska than the hometown Bruins - including yours truly. I'm expecting to watch a low-scoring game. Hopefully, Lateef got the jitters out against the Trojans and having a full week to prepare and have a game plan catered towards what he's comfortable and good at executing will be enough.
ThotDoc: The Bruins have had a wildly inconsistent and unpredictable year. This looks to be a much tougher game than it appeared a month ago when they were 0-4. They are coming off a bye and are favored at home. The Huskers lost their starting QB and have more injuries on the OL. The one advantage that Nebraska may have is the unpredictability of its new freshman starter. Let's say the Huskers have one more big play to sneak by the Bruins in the Rose Bowl.
Tad Stryker: In what seems pretty much a coin flip, I'm counting on TJ Lateef to provide some balance in the rushing game to help Emmett Johnson to offset an expected dropoff in the passing game now that Dylan Raiola is out. Unfortunately, I expect UCLA to run the ball for 200 yards against the Blackshirts. If either team goes plus-two in turnovers, it'll win.
Cole Stukenholtz: TJ Lateef will be better with the full week of preparation, and Emmett Johnson will continue to churn out yards on the ground. But UCLA, since they changed coaches, has leaned on their run game and won 3 of 4, with their only loss to Indiana. That will make the difference for the Bruins, who do just enough to hold off the Huskers.
Jan Mudder: If Nebraska wins the turnover battle, they should win by 2 TDs. Butler's defense will give Iamaleava lots of trouble, and Nebraska's offense will establish the run first. Look for lots of RPOs for Lateef with simple, quick reads. Nebraska's Special Teams should also contribute.
Jay Stockwell: TJ Lateef will establish himself with a mix of RPOs and the occasional deep ball, while Emmet Johnson will run for 150 yards on 25 carries! My original 8-4 prediction for the season is intact. GBR!
Bob Frady: Should be a fun one.
David Max: UCLA is now a 1 1/2 point favorite, indicating another close game. Going to be the eternal optimist, hoping TJ runs wild and goes with the Huskers in another nail-biter by winning with the same score that UCLA broke our 32-game win streak in 1972.
Chris Fort: Nebraska struggles after a deflating loss to USC and being without their leader in Dylan Raiola. Nico frustrates the Blackshirts with his scrambling and play-making abilities.
Adam Carriker: UCLA has lost momentum, TJ Lateef will be better prepared & the rest of the team will raise their level of play a bit.
