Nebraska Football Extends Offers to Pair of High-Profile 2027 Offensive Linemen

Trench warfare has arrived in Lincoln, at least on the recruiting trail.

Less than a week after officially joining Nebraska’s staff, new offensive line coach Geep Wade is already making his presence felt. The Huskers have extended scholarship offers to a pair of offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class, marking an early signal that Wade isn’t easing into his new role.

While Nebraska hasn’t struggled to land offensive line talent on paper over the past decade, consistent development at the position has been harder to find. That reality made the decision to move on from Donovan Raiola and hire Wade one of the most important staff changes of Matt Rhule’s offseason, as fixing the offensive line remains central to the program’s long-term trajectory.

Wade enters Lincoln with a reputation as a proven developer, and these early offers suggest a clear emphasis on rebuilding the pipeline well in advance. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the first two 2027 offensive linemen to receive scholarship offers under Nebraska’s new offensive line coach.

Nebraska’s decision regarding Wade was ultimately about the trajectory of the program moving forward. While the Huskers found ways to compete offensively in 2025, consistency up front remained elusive. Nebraska averaged just 4.2 yards per carry, finished in the bottom half of the country in rushing offense, and was outrushed by opponents in eight of its ten Power Four matchups.

At Georgia Tech in 2025, Wade's offensive line helped power one of the nation’s most efficient rushing attacks, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and ranking among the top 20 nationally in rushing offense. The Yellow Jackets consistently controlled games on the ground, surpassing 150 rushing yards in six of eight conference games and finishing fourth in the ACC in total offense.

In his two-plus decades of coaching experience, Wade has consistently shown an ability to elevate the offenses he's helped oversee. The Yellow Jackets took just nine sacks in the 2025 regular season, and for Nebraska fans who remember, the Huskers allowed that same number in just one game this fall. With that in mind, here are the players who could look to join Nebraska's ranks for the 2027 season and attempt to help replicate the success of his former team in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s first 2027 offensive line offer under Wade went to one of the most established prospects in the class. Carter Jones, a 6-foot-5.5, 291-pound offensive tackle from Virginia, enters the cycle as the No. 219 overall recruit, the No. 24 offensive tackle nationally, and the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports.

Jones is far from an under-the-radar prospect. He currently holds 35 scholarship offers spanning every Power Four conference and both coasts. At nearly 300 pounds already, Jones possesses a frame fit for the Big Ten and the versatility to match.

From Nebraska’s perspective, the offer signals a willingness to compete nationally for high-end offensive line talent early in the cycle. Virginia has not traditionally been a primary recruiting ground for the Huskers under Rhule's staff, making Jones’ offer notable for the potential geographic reach Wade is trying to grow for Nebraska in his first week on the job.

More importantly, Jones fits the developmental mold Nebraska appears to be prioritizing. He brings size and strength immediately to whichever program lands him, and the versatility to slide inside if better suited for a guard spot.

Nebraska’s second offer went to one of the highest-ceiling linemen in the class. Layton Von Brandt, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle from Delaware, is currently rated as the No. 65 player nationally, the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 1 overall prospect in his state.

Von Brandt’s offer list reflects his status as a top-tier recruit, as he holds 23 scholarship offers despite coming from a smaller recruiting footprint in the northeast. His combination of length, athleticism, and lateral movement makes him one of the more intriguing tackle prospects in the class.

A multi-sport athlete, Von Brandt also plays basketball, a background that shows up clearly on film. His footwork, conditioning, and lateral mobility stand out for a player his size and are traits that translate well to pass protection at the college level. At 270 pounds, he still has significant room to add strength without sacrificing mobility.

The Delaware natives' offer underscores Wade’s emphasis on projected traits. Von Brandt fits the profile of a developmental tackle with elite upside. Adding a prospect of his caliber would represent a major step toward strengthening Nebraska’s tackle play for the future.

Extending early offers to high-level 2027 offensive linemen is about positioning as much as it is about projection. At this stage, both Jones and Von Brandt remain months, if not nearly a full year, away from making their decisions, and Nebraska is well aware of that reality. What these offers do accomplish is opening the door early, creating a known interest before recruiting momentum accelerates during the summer of 2026.

That approach aligns with Rhule’s current model, particularly at a position where long-term planning matters most. Offensive line recruiting is paramount to the Huskers' return to sustained success, and identifying high-upside prospects early allows Nebraska to build momentum and help secure the foundation for the class. The Huskers have felt the effects of delayed trench recruiting success, and getting ahead of the curve at this position is a necessary step toward returning to national contention.

It’s also worth noting that Wade did not offer either prospect during his time at Georgia Tech, meaning these relationships are new and very much in their beginning steps. His arrival in Lincoln gives Nebraska access to a wider pool of high-ceiling linemen, but turning early contact into legitimate contention will take time as much as it will be proof of progress. More offers are likely coming in the near future, and how Nebraska builds those relationships over the next year will ultimately determine whether these early evaluations turn into potential commitments down the road.

As you’ve probably gathered, if Nebraska’s offensive line is going to take the next step, it starts with casting a wider net. And Wade’s first week in Lincoln suggests that the process is already underway.

Recruiting high-level offensive linemen is key to success, but recent years have shown that high school accolades mean little without consistent development. As important as it will be for Wade to attract nationally competitive talent, his most impactful work will come from developing the players already in the program and establishing a standard that carries on as their careers continue.

Doing that simplifies everything on the recruiting trail. Development sells itself, and leading by example is the most effective pitch Nebraska can offer. Whether these early scholarship offers materialize or give way to other prospects in the class, the coming months will provide Wade with his first real opportunity to prove why he was brought to Lincoln.

It won’t be easy, but rebuilding rarely is. And for the first time in a while, Nebraska appears to have the right person in place to take on that challenge.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.