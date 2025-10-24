HuskerMax Staff Predicts a One-Score Nebraska Win vs. Northwestern
The rollercoaster ride of the 2025 Nebraska football season has taken another twist and turn.
Surging after a last-second, comeback win over Maryland on the road, the Huskers were in high spirits and generating positive narratives around the country. But the volatility of college football reared its head last week in a 24-6 drubbing by Minnesota on the road, sparking questions and concerns about how fast fortunes flipped.
Head coach Matt Rhule wasn't afraid to lay it all out there in his eye-opening press conference earlier in the week — calling out his staff and players for not having urgency against a program and an opposing coach who's owned the Huskers for nearly a decade. As a line in the sand, Rhule marked this Saturday's matchup against Northwestern as a must-win game. The Wildcats have defied every preseason expectation, doing their part in the downfall of 2025 Penn State while ripping off four-straight wins heading into a showdown in Lincoln.
Before what should be another tight-knit, classic contest between two old Big Ten West foes, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew makes their official predictions. Everyone seems confident in a bounce-back victory for the Huskers with an average score of 23-17.
Last week's beatdown was a shock to everyone, as the panel's average point differential was 29. Jeremy Pernell took home top honors for the first time in 2025 with a 24-20 Nebraska prediction — 22 points off the actual 24-6 final.
2025 Closest Predictors by Week
- Week 1 vs. Cincinnati: Bob Frady
- Week 2 vs. Akron: Jay Stockwell
- Week 3 vs. Houston Christian: Bob Frady & Jay Stockwell
- Week 4 vs. Michigan: Cole Stukenholtz & Chris Fort
- Week 6 vs. Michigan State: ThotDoc
- Week 7 at Maryland: Cole Stukenholtz
- Week 8 at Minnesota: Jeremy Pernell
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 24-17
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 24-21
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 22-18
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 20-17
Jeremy Pernell*
Nebraska 24-20
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 17-14
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 28-17
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 24-17
Eric Hess
Nebraska 27-17
Cole Stukenholtz**
Nebraska 24-14
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 21-17
Jay Stockwell**
Nebraska 31-17
Bob Frady**
Nebraska 24-21
David Max
Nebraska 16-13
Chris Fort*
Nebraska 21-20
Jared Hall
Nebraska 24-23
Mike Delaware
Nebraska 17-13
Kyle Byers
Nebraska 24-17
Connor Kavulak
Nebraska 20-17
Adam Carriker
The Why
Josh Peterson: The Cornhuskers pick up a W to quiet some of the concerns, but Dylan Raiola is sacked four more times, bringing boos down from the stands. And yet, Nebraska is 6-2 at the end of October, its best record through eight games since 2016.
Spencer Schubert: This game will be uncomfortable throughout. Northwestern ranks 112th nationally in passing, and Nebraska hasn't been able to stop a nose bleed, let alone a solid rushing attack this season. The Wildcats will run early and often and try to control time of possession. Nebraska will move the ball, but still be unable to turn trips to the red zone into touchdowns. I think Nebraska's four scoring drives are barely enough to outlast Northwestern.
Jeremy Pernell: Raise your hand if you had Northwestern circled as a must-win game at any point going back to spring. That's exactly what it's become after Minnesota dominated the Huskers last Friday night. With a daunting November on the horizon, this season is at risk of going off the rails if this team doesn't find a way to get off the mat and get a win against a gritty Wildcat team riding a four-game winning streak.
ThotDoc: Northwestern always plays Nebraska tough, and I expect the same from them this Saturday. If the offense can get into a rhythm, the Huskers can win this easily. Unfortunately, erratic play and poor pass blocking have led to closer games than necessary and two losses. Until the Huskers develop some consistency on both sides of the ball, it's all guesswork at this point.
Tad Stryker: The Huskers score twice early and are stout enough on defense to keep Northwestern from controlling things with their running game.
Eric Hess: I expect a close game throughout, with Nebraska struggling in the first half with an early kickoff. However, Nebraska is able to come back in the 4th quarter and win the game.
Cole Stukenholtz: Northwestern tries the Minnesota blueprint - lots of running and short throws - but Nebraska is more physical this time around, and the front seven holds the Wildcats down. Dana and Dylan have a better game by getting more touches to Jacory Barney. A return to some good vibes as the Huskers hit six wins before November!
Jan Mudder: Same questions but better execution.
Jay Stockwell: Matt Rhule needs to stop his own personal brand building on Pat McAfee and his new podcast. Rather, he should focus on being a head football coach and building his brand with wins. Northwestern is his chance.
Bob Frady: I am going to remain an idiotic optimist...because that's what fans are for.
David Max: Nebraska is a touchdown favorite, and past history with Northwestern suggests it will be a close game. Don't think we are going to cover the spread unless we learn how to block and tackle in a week.
Chris Fort: Another Big Ten nail-biter. Another slog for the Husker offense as it takes on another frustrating defense. Another opposing offense that'll try to devour the clock. Here's betting Rhule takes points when he can and the defense does just enough.
Jared Hall: It's difficult because I don't know what Nebraska offense is going to show up. But every game is its own vacuum, remember? So maybe Northwestern's defense is going to suck at 11 a.m. I'm gonna say give me Nebraska 21, Northwestern 20. Just give me something just so ugly that it's beautiful.
Mike Delaware: I'll say Northwestern's offense isn't very good, but they're probably going to go off on Nebraska, of course. But, we'll say Nebraska wins 24-23. I don't know why I'm predicting to win, but you think that they're going to rebound, and Rhule says they're going to show up, so I've got to believe him, right?
Connor Kavulak: I'm looking at team stats right now, and it looks like really like the biggest advantage we've got is going to have to be Emmett Johnson. Like, we're going to have to utilize him really heavily in this game. I think the best thing I've got is I'm going to say Nebraska 24, Northwestern 17, we do not cover.
Adam Carriker: They'd better win this game. No reason/excuse not to. It all starts up front!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.