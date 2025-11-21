HuskerMax Staff Predicts a Narrow Win for Penn State in Matt Rhule's Return to Happy Valley
After a quick breather in another drama-filled, rollercoaster ride that is the Nebraska football 2025 season, the Huskers take their last regular-season road trip of the season with a visit to Penn State — a contest that looks way less daunting than it did back in the preseason.
It also marks the return of head coach Matt Rhule to his alma mater for the first time as Nebraska's main man, which came under speculation earlier this season when the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin and many linked the former linebacker to the school where he learned under Joe Paterno. But a two-year contract extension — which added $15 million to the poaching fee — shut down any chance of Rhule leaving NU.
Despite being a multiple possession underdog, the Huskers go to State College with plenty of momentum coming out of a bye week as the TJ Lateef era started out with a 28-21 win over UCLA as the true freshman dazzled (13-for-15, 205 yards, 3 TDs) while simultaneously sparking the Heisman campaign of Emmett Johnson — who shined on his own with 232 all-purpose yards and three scores.
Before Nebraska and Penn State battle under the lights on NBC, a game where interim head coach Terry Smith has called for another White Out, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their official predictions. The group is pretty bullish on Nebraska covering the 8.5 points they're predicted to lose by, calling for a 26-24 Penn State victory.
The panel had another good week in their projects, with the average score being eight points off the actual final. Yours truly, Geoff Exstrom, had one of the best predictions of the year with a 27-21 Husker win, one point off the 28-21 NU final. It marks his third win of the season and takes the lead in the season-long contest heading into the final two weeks.
Prediction
Predictor
Penn State 21-14
Kaleb Henry
Penn State 27-24
Geoff Exstrom
Penn State 27-20
Spencer Schubert
Penn State 31-20
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 27-25
ThotDoc
Penn State 21-17
Tad Stryker
Penn State 27-24
Eric Hess
Penn State 23-20
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 31-30
Jan Mudder
Nebraska 27-24
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 35-34
Bob Frady
The Why
Spencer Schubert: Although NU enters off a bye week with momentum, Penn State is figuring things out just in time to save its season. Penn State will also be hungrier, as they have to win out just to make a bowl game. PSU has more upside in key matchups, and although Nebraska might keep it close, there may be enough tape out on TJ Lateef now for PSU to game plan properly.
Jeremy Pernell: This isn't a good matchup for Nebraska, and they didn't get any favors when this was made a night game. Penn State has two NFL RBs with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and they run behind a physical O-line led by OT Drew Shelton and a strong interior that includes Anthony Donkoh and the best interior player in the country in Olaivavega Ioane. Nebraska has struggled against the run all season, and this will be a test similar to Michigan, and we saw how that went. This will also be the best defensive front the Huskers will have faced since the Wolverines - another cause for concern. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a game wrecker coming off the edge, and Zane Durant will be a problem in the middle.
ThotDoc: Beaver Stadium represents a much tougher environment than the Rose Bowl, and TJ Lateef gets challenged by a much tougher defense. The kid still has his moments, and Emmett Johnson solidifies his status for post-season honors. A back-and-forth game is won late in the 4th quarter by a Kyle Cunanan kick.
Tad Stryker: Penn State has two good running backs, Nebraska has one. Penn State is a little stronger in the offensive and defensive lines, so I give the Nittany Lions a narrow edge. Unless the Huskers win the turnover battle or get a touchdown from their defense or special teams, they'll lose a close one with TJ Lateef having an up-and-down day throwing and running the ball in his second career start. But if Lateef shines, the Huskers win.
Eric Hess: The teams are relatively balanced, but Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen pose a huge threat to a Nebraska team that's struggled to slow down the run. I expect those two to combine for a big day, and Nebraska to leave Happy Valley with another one-score loss.
Cole Stukenholtz: The Nittany Lions must win to salvage a bowl game, so they should be motivated. Their run game and defense are a big step in talent from UCLA, too. Lateef will still make some plays, and Emmett Johnson will add another 100+ yard game to his resume, but a couple of mistakes will cost the offense points. Huskers come up short on the road in a close one.
Jan Mudder: Nebraska will struggle to stop the Penn State rushing attack, but holding them to field goals in the red zone will keep it close, and special teams and turnovers will be the difference.
Jay Stockwell: TJ Lateef steps onto the national stage and gains recognition, and Emmett Johnson cements a Heisman bid with a 200+ all-purpose yard night.
