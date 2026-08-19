How Many Wins Do the Huskers Have in Them? Adam Carriker Rolls Out His Prediction for 2026

Adam Carriker is here with his official record prediction for the Huskers' 2026 football season. Nebraska is favored in only three of its nine Big Ten games, but ESPN's win probabilities paint a brighter picture. What's the actual floor and ceiling for Nebraska this season? Quarterback Anthony Colandrea and offensive line coach Geep Wade will play big roles. Get unique insights (and Adam's prediction) on the Carriker Chronicles.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

Adam Carriker is locking in his official 2026 Nebraska football record prediction, and this season might be one of the toughest to figure out since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln.

Nebraska has more talent, more experience and a roster that should give the Huskers an advantage in a lot of games. But the schedule isn’t doing them any favors. Nebraska will face five preseason ranked opponents, and the Huskers are favored in only three Big Ten games right now. At the same time, ESPN has given Nebraska a better than 50-50 win probability in eight of its games. So which version is closer to reality?

Carriker goes game by game and breaks down where Nebraska absolutely has to take care of business. The first three games have to end up with a W in the column. Starting 3-0 gives Nebraska some breathing room before the Big Ten schedule gets serious.

Then comes Michigan State. Adam sees this as one of the biggest must-win games of the year. Maryland can’t be overlooked either, especially with Nebraska potentially carrying an undefeated record into that game.

Indiana could be the game where we really find out what this team is made of. If Nebraska and Indiana are both sitting at 5-0, the spotlight gets a lot brighter. Nebraska doesn’t necessarily have to win, but they need to show they can compete with good teams.

Oregon is another measuring-stick game for the Huskers as they travel up to Eugene. Nobody wants to see Nebraska get run out of the stadium. Even in a loss, this is a chance to show the program is getting closer to where it wants to be.

The Washington blackout home game on October 31 could be one of the best atmospheres of the season, and Adam has Nebraska getting the win and reaching 6-2.

From there, things get tricky. Illinois on a Friday night could be one of the best coaching matchups Nebraska sees all season. Rutgers isn’t a guaranteed win either. Adam believes Nebraska needs to stack up another W in at least one of those two games.

Ohio State is still Ohio State, and Adam has Nebraska dropping that one before heading into the Iowa rivalry game and a bowl.

The bottom line: if this is really Matt Rhule’s best Nebraska team yet, there should be real progress, fewer mental mistakes and more players stepping up as leaders.

Carriker’s final prediction: Nebraska finishes 8-5. Now the question is whether eight wins is the floor, the ceiling, or right where this team belongs.

Program sequence

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Deep Dive: Nebraska’s 2026 Record Prediction

1:40 – Nebraska Has the Roster Advantage — Is the Ceiling 9 Wins?

2:45 – Nebraska Faces 5 Ranked Opponents

3:40 – Nebraska Favored in 6 Games: What the Odds Say

4:23 – Breaking Down All 12 Games + a Bowl Game

5:19 – The 3 Games That Could Define Nebraska’s Season

6:00 – Nebraska Needs to Start the Season 3-0

6:34 – Michigan State: Nebraska Is Favored

8:00 – Breaking Down the November Stretch

8:30 – Prediction: Nebraska Starts 3-0

9:01 – Michigan State Is a MUST-WIN Game

10:35 – Don’t Overlook Maryland

13:04 – Indiana Could Be Nebraska’s Biggest Test

14:52 – Oregon: Nebraska Needs to Earn Some Respect

16:04 – Washington Blackout Game Will Be HUGE

17:38 – Prediction: Nebraska Beats Washington to Reach 6-2

18:00 – Illinois: Coaching Matchup of the Year

19:04 – Rutgers Isn’t a Guaranteed Win

20:07 – Ohio State Prediction: Nebraska Falls to 7-4

20:46 – Iowa + Bowl Game: How Nebraska Finishes the Season

22:49 – Is This Rhule’s Best Nebraska Team Yet?

23:40 – Adam’s FINAL Nebraska Record Prediction: 8-5

25:10 – Fan Comments: Breaking Down the Iowa Game

26:11 – Who Are Nebraska’s Team Leaders?

27:17 – Which Young Players Could Step Up?

28:52 – Questions for Husker Fans: Record, Biggest Game & Biggest Lie

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