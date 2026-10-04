Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Pulls Away from Maryland
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Nebraska football got the win over Maryland, but it definitely wasn’t as easy as the final score made it look. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s shaky start, the adjustments that changed the game, and how the Huskers were able to pull away for a 48-23 win.
Maryland came out ready to fight and gave Nebraska problems early. The Huskers had a rough first quarter, but after that, the game completely changed. Nebraska outscored Maryland 41-7 after the first quarter and finished the game with a dominant fourth quarter. Carriker talks about why the slow start is still something to be concerned about, even though Nebraska found a way to take control and finish strong.
A big part of the turnaround came from the coaching staff. Dana Holgorsen and Rob Aurich made important in-game adjustments that helped Nebraska settle down on both sides of the ball. The Blackshirts responded in a big way and played much better as the game went on. Nebraska showed it could make changes during the game instead of sticking with something that wasn’t working.
Carriker also breaks down the performances of Anthony Colandrea, Kwazi Gilmer, Mekhi Nelson, and several other Huskers who stepped up. Colandrea continues to play with a lot of emotion and toughness, but Carriker explains why Nebraska can’t have its quarterback leading the team in rushing every week. He also looks at the passing game and the need to get more receivers involved instead of becoming too predictable. Finding another dependable target could become very important as the schedule gets tougher.
There are still plenty of things Nebraska needs to clean up. The Huskers finished with 16 penalties, and Carriker talks about the importance of discipline and simply doing your job. Those kinds of mistakes can be overcome against some teams, but they can also cost you a game against better competition. Carriker also discusses his concern about Nebraska finding a dependable second receiver and why the offense needs to do a better job spreading the ball around.
The biggest positive is that Nebraska once again showed it can respond when things aren’t going well. Instead of letting a bad start ruin the game, the Huskers adjusted, took control, and pulled away. That ability to respond to adversity could be important moving forward.
Now the challenge is getting much bigger. Nebraska turns its attention to Curt Cignetti and Indiana in another major Big Ten matchup. Carriker looks at what Nebraska can build on from the Maryland win, what still needs to improve, and what the Huskers will have to do better before taking on the Hoosiers.
Program sequence
- 0:00 Intro
- 0:32 Shaky Start, Strong Finish
- 1:00 Wild First Half
- 1:46 Gut Reaction: Nebraska Beats Maryland 48-23
- 2:50 Nebraska Defense
- 4:10 Team Captains
- 4:30 Up-and-Down Start
- 5:22 Kwazi’s Big Moment
- 6:00 Super Chat
- 7:30 16 Penalties-Gotta Clean It Up
- 8:15 Malik Washington
- 9:18 Playing Disciplined Football
- 11:00 Defensive Adjustments After the 1st Quarter
- 11:36 Born From the Corn Merch
- 12:05 Carriker Chronicles BLACKOUT Merch
- 13:40 Super Chat: Finding a Way to Win
- 15:00 Anthony Colandrea Plays With Heart
- 16:20 Penalties: Do Your Job
- 17:30 Rob Aurich’s In-Game Adjustments
- 18:57 Maryland Came Out Fighting
- 19:30 Huskers Dominate the 4th Quarter
- 20:24 Adam’s Game Notes
- 20:52 Colandrea Can’t Be the Leading Rusher
- 21:38 Concern at No. 2 Receiver
- 22:38 Colandrea Needs to Spread the Ball Around
- 25:30 Can Nebraska Keep Pulling Away?
- 27:27 Nebraska Finishes Strong
- 29:00 Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94