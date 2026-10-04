Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Pulls Away from Maryland

Nebraska football got the win over Maryland, but it definitely wasn’t as easy as the final score made it look. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s shaky start, the adjustments that changed the game, and how the Huskers were able to pull away for a 48-23 win.

Maryland came out ready to fight and gave Nebraska problems early. The Huskers had a rough first quarter, but after that, the game completely changed. Nebraska outscored Maryland 41-7 after the first quarter and finished the game with a dominant fourth quarter. Carriker talks about why the slow start is still something to be concerned about, even though Nebraska found a way to take control and finish strong.

A big part of the turnaround came from the coaching staff. Dana Holgorsen and Rob Aurich made important in-game adjustments that helped Nebraska settle down on both sides of the ball. The Blackshirts responded in a big way and played much better as the game went on. Nebraska showed it could make changes during the game instead of sticking with something that wasn’t working.

Carriker also breaks down the performances of Anthony Colandrea, Kwazi Gilmer, Mekhi Nelson, and several other Huskers who stepped up. Colandrea continues to play with a lot of emotion and toughness, but Carriker explains why Nebraska can’t have its quarterback leading the team in rushing every week. He also looks at the passing game and the need to get more receivers involved instead of becoming too predictable. Finding another dependable target could become very important as the schedule gets tougher.

There are still plenty of things Nebraska needs to clean up. The Huskers finished with 16 penalties, and Carriker talks about the importance of discipline and simply doing your job. Those kinds of mistakes can be overcome against some teams, but they can also cost you a game against better competition. Carriker also discusses his concern about Nebraska finding a dependable second receiver and why the offense needs to do a better job spreading the ball around.

The biggest positive is that Nebraska once again showed it can respond when things aren’t going well. Instead of letting a bad start ruin the game, the Huskers adjusted, took control, and pulled away. That ability to respond to adversity could be important moving forward.

Now the challenge is getting much bigger. Nebraska turns its attention to Curt Cignetti and Indiana in another major Big Ten matchup. Carriker looks at what Nebraska can build on from the Maryland win, what still needs to improve, and what the Huskers will have to do better before taking on the Hoosiers.

Program sequence

0:00 Intro

0:32 Shaky Start, Strong Finish

1:00 Wild First Half

1:46 Gut Reaction: Nebraska Beats Maryland 48-23

2:50 Nebraska Defense

4:10 Team Captains

4:30 Up-and-Down Start

5:22 Kwazi’s Big Moment

6:00 Super Chat

7:30 16 Penalties-Gotta Clean It Up

8:15 Malik Washington

9:18 Playing Disciplined Football

11:00 Defensive Adjustments After the 1st Quarter

11:36 Born From the Corn Merch

12:05 Carriker Chronicles BLACKOUT Merch

13:40 Super Chat: Finding a Way to Win

15:00 Anthony Colandrea Plays With Heart

16:20 Penalties: Do Your Job

17:30 Rob Aurich’s In-Game Adjustments

18:57 Maryland Came Out Fighting

19:30 Huskers Dominate the 4th Quarter

20:24 Adam’s Game Notes

20:52 Colandrea Can’t Be the Leading Rusher

21:38 Concern at No. 2 Receiver

22:38 Colandrea Needs to Spread the Ball Around

25:30 Can Nebraska Keep Pulling Away?

27:27 Nebraska Finishes Strong

29:00 Fan Questions

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