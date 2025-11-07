Huskers and Bruins Have a Colorful History
UCLA and Nebraska have been playing each other on and off since 1946. The series is tied 7-7 with several of them impacting both programs.
First, let's take a look at how UCLA affected a Husker game that wasn't between the two teams. Instead, it was a game between Nebraska and Missouri.
Oct. 29, 1966, Memorial Stadium
According to my sources, Nebraska under Bob Devaney was getting ready to host Missouri. Earlier that week, then UCLA head coach Tommy Prothro made some disparaging remarks about the Husker football program.
Devaney, being the motivator he was, posted Prothro's comments in the locker room just before the Huskers took the field.
The result was a crushing 35-0 win over Dan Devine's Tigers. NU limited Missouri to 107 total yards of offense while NU netted 336 yards.
Sept. 10, 1988, Pasadena, CA
This was the game of the infamous Pick Six that wasn't really one. The play was eventually ruled a touchdown anyway.
NU safety Mark Blazek intercepted a Troy Aikman pass. Blazek clearly fell down after the INT. But he didn't hear a whistle, so he kept running into the end zone. For whatever reason, the officials ruled the play as an INT for a touchdown, The play didn't determine the winner because UCLA managed to the game 41-28. But clearly, the refs made a huge mistake.
Sept. 9, 1972, LA Coliseum
The 20-17 UCLA win stopped #1 Nebraska's 32 consecutive game unbeaten streak. During that span, NU won two national championships. NU lost three fumbles in the game. Mark Harman (NCIS fame) was UCLA's QB. With just 22 seconds to go in the game, Efren Herrara kicked the winning 30 yard FG to upset Nebraska.
Sept. 24, 1983, Memorial Stadium
This highlight of the game, next to the Huskers getting a 42-10 win, was Mike Rozier's amazing TD run that put the Huskers up 21-10 in the third quarter. Rozier was credited with just a two yard TD run, but he may have run 80 yards to get the score.
Dec. 26, 2015
Despite having a 5-7 regular-season record that year, Nebraska was invited to the Foster Farms Bowl to face UCLA. The game was played in Santa Clara, California. NU, led by first year Husker head coach Mike Riley, hung on for a 37-29 win.
UCLA vs Nebraska, Nov. 8, 2025
Here's a quick look at how these two teams match up.
UCLA advantages: Rushing offense
NU advantages:
Offense:
Scoring, Passing and Total
Defense:
Scoring, Rushing, Passing and Total
T/T Margin, Kick and Punt Returns.
PPG Scored
Nebraska 33.0
UCLA 20.4
PPG Allowed
Nebraska 19.8
UCLA 31
Husker Dan's Prediction
If true freshman and first-time starter TJ Lateef plays up to his potential, NU has a very good chance of winning. Emmett Johnson needs to have a good night. Look for NU to make some big plays on special teams. NU will also need some good old fashioned luck to win.
Huskers 24-21
