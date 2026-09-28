What the Weekend of Shocking Big Ten Results Could Mean for Nebraska



Surprises were the rule of thumb in the Big Ten’s first nearly full weekend of conference games, and that includes your Nebraska Cornhuskers.



Nebraska (4-0) dominated host Michigan State, 31-13, a margin perhaps not expected by many — including the generally on-point oddsmakers — and maybe not by the Huskers themselves. The Huskers were a 5.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Nebraska wasn’t perfect — few college football teams are; it’s the nature of the game — but the Huskers showed plenty, a big-play ability on offense and a swarming defense.



* Nebraska’s first three games: Nine sacks

* Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Six sacks

* Nebraska’s first three games: 16 tackles for loss

* Nebraska vs. Michigan State: 10 tackles for loss.

Against the 2-2 Spartans, Nebraska reached defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s lofty goal of three turnovers each game.



* Nebraska’s first three games: Two interceptions and one fumble recovery

* Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Two interceptions and one fumble recovery



Michigan State, which came into the game touted as a run-oriented machine, was held to 39 yards on the ground.

Despite Michigan State’s accepted rebuilding status, the final score had to resonate throughout the Big Ten. Conference teams must wonder if and when Nebraska will return to a role among the top teams in the nation, and while this result alone isn’t enough for that kind of status, it should grab people’s attention.



The Huskers play struggling Maryland on Saturday and then the real test — defending national champion Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 10.



That’s the game that will determine how much the rest of the Big Ten will sit up and take notice.

Shockers in the conference

We’ll take a look at how Nebraska’s opponents have fared going into the first weekend of October, where the stakes are higher and the cupcakes have returned to their own conference play.



As the scores rolled in Saturday — along with Friday night’s shocker from Bloomington — almost each one had a level of surprise.

Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Poor Maryland, after a scoreless first quarter against visiting UCLA, lost 54-3. UCLA might be a problem throughout the season for teams expecting a pushover. New coach Bob Chesney, who took the same route from James Madison to the Big Ten as Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, has the Bruins at 4-0 and looking like a serious player in the Big Ten.



Maryland coach Mike Locksley needs a turnaround to perhaps save his job. The Terps are 2-2 and Locksley is 39-51 in nine years at Maryland and a long season looms.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

Mighty Indiana, one of college football’s great stories the last two years under Cignetti, comes to Lincoln and we wouldn’t be surprised if ESPN’s “College GameDay” comes, too. Although, Georgia is at Alabama on Oct. 10, too.



The game could be a battle of 6-0 teams, presuming the Huskers win against Maryland, and the Hoosiers win at Rutgers this weekend.

Indiana defeated Northwestern on Friday night, 29-23, with the visiting Wildcats scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter. The close margin was surprising.

That’s not how powerhouse, defending national champions generally behave. The Hoosiers had eight players drafted — including No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza — and lost 15 others to the portal. Indiana reloaded and brought in quarterback Josh Hoover from TCU.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy but there is an obvious drop-off to Hoover. That could be some game on Oct. 10.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

Speaking of shockers, yep, that was old friend Dylan Raiola leading the Ducks (3-1) over host USC (4-1) after quarterback Dante Moore was knocked unconscious by a vicious, late hit.



Raiola, who transferred after starting 22 games over the last two seasons for Nebraska, completed 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks defeated USC, 41-27.

With Moore having been rushed to a hospital and the Ducks already having lost this season at Oklahoma State, 39-31, Oregon’s season might have been saved by one Mr. Dylan Raiola.



Losing to Oklahoma State is not the way a national title contender behaves. Nor was USC’s performance against the Ducks, since the Trojans had earned some title buzz.



So much for Raiola’s gap year behind Moore.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

Washington, another CFP contender, lost at home to Minnesota, 27-24, the Huskies’ 14-point rally in the fourth quarter falling short.



Not sure what to make of this result. Both teams are 3-1 but this one sure felt like a Washington win going in. The Huskers don’t have to worry about recent nemesis Minnesota this season.

Nov. 7: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

No surprises here. The Illini fell to 2-2 with their 42-19 loss at Ohio State. Maybe the Buckeyes (3-1) will wind up being the class of the Big Ten, but they have a long, treacherous road ahead.

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Poor Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, scorned throughout the nation for losing to UMass — which is now 4-0, by the way — won their first game of the season Friday night over FCS Howard, 58-7.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

Ohio State, which inexplicably blew a 23-3 lead at Texas and lost, 24-23, looked like its normal, powerful self against Illinois. The Buckeyes’ schedule includes road games at Indiana and USC before home games against Oregon and Northwestern before the Nebraska matchup.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa won at Michigan, 20-19, on the game’s final play. It was pretty stunning to watch Iowa, not known historically for its offensive prowess, go 91 yards in 1:46 — helped by a dumb personal foul penalty on Michigan and a tipped pass — to win on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

It was the Hawkeyes’ first road win over a ranked Big Ten team since 2015.



Iowa (4-0) is one of four undefeated teams in the conference along with Nebraska, Indiana and UCLA.

Rest of the Big Ten

Two Big Ten teams not on Nebraska’s schedule also provided a shocking result.



No. 13 Penn State squandered a 17-point lead to visiting Wisconsin and lost, 24-20. The Nittany Lions, considered by many a College Football Playoff contender given their weak schedule, lost to a Badgers team whose coach, Luke Fickell, isn’t even sure if his employment is guaranteed next season.



A stunning result, by both parties.

Not at all stunning was Purdue’s 49-10 loss to visiting Notre Dame. These are two programs on vastly different tiers.



If early-season results mean anything, this looks like a memorable Big Ten season that might not be conceded to Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon. One of those three teams, ultimately, could win the conference title, but it looks like a fun road to get there.

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