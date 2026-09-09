Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Bowling Green: The Running Backs

The "Know Your Foe" series continues as Nebraska prepares for its Week 2 matchup with Bowling Green.

Earlier this week, we compared quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea and Jay Kastantin after both made their first starts of the 2026 season.

Now we move to the running backs, where the difference between the two teams was much more noticeable in Week 1.

Nebraska entered the season with one of its biggest questions coming in the backfield after losing first-team All-American Emmett Johnson. One game certainly doesn't answer everything, but the Huskers couldn't have asked for much more from their new three-headed attack of Jamal Rule, Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, leaned primarily on Austyn Dendy and Nakai Amachree in its 20-13 loss to Tarleton State. The Falcons found considerably less success on the ground.

Let's take a look at how the two backfields compare after Week 1.

Let's Start With Nebraska

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) runs against Ohio Bobcats defensive back Barry Dillon (8) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was any concern about how Nebraska would replace Emmett Johnson, the Huskers' first game provided at least a glimpse of what the answer could look like.

It may take three players.

True freshman Jamal Rule stole the show in Nebraska's 49-21 victory over Ohio, rushing 15 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 47 yards and another score, giving him 169 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his college debut.

Mekhi Nelson wasn't far behind.

Nelson carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 65 yards and another score. Isaiah Mozee, who actually earned the first snap, received the smallest workload of the three with six carries for 31 yards but did open the first offensive position with a rush of 24 yards.

Combined, Nebraska's three running backs rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, an average of exactly 7.0 yards per carry.

The PFF grades back up what we saw on the field.

PLAYER SNAPS YDS YPC PFF Overall PFF Run Jamal Rule 31 122 8.1 83.8 82.0 Mekhi Nelson 28 64 6.4 78.5 74.8 Isaiah Mozee 14 31 5.2 62.5 64.6

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (13) runs against the Ohio Bobcats during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rule's 83.8 overall grade was the best of the group, while his 82.0 rushing grade stood out even more.

Nelson wasn't far behind with a 78.5 overall grade, but PFF actually graded him higher as a receiver than Rule. Nelson posted an 84.9 receiving grade, compared with Rule's 74.8.

That makes sense considering Nelson's biggest play of the afternoon came through the air, turning a checkdown into a 51-yard touchdown.

Mozee's numbers aren't quite as impressive, but his workload also tells part of the story. He played only 14 snaps and received six carries after starting the game. His 24-yard run showed the explosiveness that made his move from wide receiver to running back intriguing in the first place.

The biggest takeaway after one week may be that Nebraska doesn't necessarily need to find the replacement for Johnson.

Rule and Nelson already showed they can provide production in different ways, while Mozee gives Nebraska another versatile option.

What Does Bowling Green Bring?

Austyn Dendy scores a TD against Tarelton State | Cayman Herrera / BGSU Athletics

Bowling Green's backfield enters Lincoln coming off a much different Week 1 performance.

Austyn Dendy was clearly the Falcons' primary option in the run game against Tarleton State.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound back carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards and Bowling Green's only rushing touchdown. His 4.0 yards per carry weren't spectacular, but they were considerably better than what the rest of the Falcons' backfield produced.

Nakai Amachree served as the other primary running back, but the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder struggled to get going. Amachree managed just 11 yards on seven carries, averaging 1.6 yards per attempt.

PLAYER SNAPS YDS YPC PFF Overall PFF Run Austyn Dendy 22 61 4.0 51.3 57.8 Nakai Amachree 35 11 1.6 54.8 49.5

The PFF numbers tell a similar story, Dendy finished with a 51.3 overall grade and 57.8 rushing grade. His receiving grade was just 28.0, although he only played two passing snaps according to PFF.

Amachree actually played more snaps than Dendy despite receiving fewer carries. He was on the field for 35 offensive snaps, including 21 passing plays, and earned a 54.8 overall grade.

His best work came in pass protection, where he earned an impressive 79.4 grade.

As a runner, however, it was a different story.

Amachree's 49.5 rushing grade was the lowest of the five running backs we're comparing, and Bowling Green will need more production from him if the Falcons hope to establish the run against Nebraska.

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