Nebraska Rushing Attack Has Opportunity for Explosive Week 2



It looked like days of old as Nebraska rumbled for 248 rushing yards Saturday in the season opener against Ohio. As they look toward week two against Bowling Green, I wouldn't put it past the Cornhuskers to double that total.

Same Conference, Different Talent

Ohio and Bowling Green are both in the Mid-American Conference, but the similarities end there. Ohio has been the much stronger program in recent years, which isn't good news for the Falcons after the Huskers' decisive second-half performance in their 49-21 win over the Bobcats.

Bowling Green kicked off its 2026 campaign with a 20-13 loss to Tarleton State, an FCS team that imposed its will on the Falcons in the ground game. Tarleton State running back Tylan Hines shredded BGSU with 250 yards on 26 carries, including runs of 83 and 72 yards.

Running Back Depth Is Key

Hines was the only running back to get a carry Saturday for Tarleton State. He essentially got no rest, yet Bowling Green couldn't stop him.



Nebraska, on the other hand, had three running backs sharing the load Saturday, which is likely to continue in Week 2. Jamal Rule, who was just named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, tallied 15 carries for 122 yards, while Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee combined for 16 rushes for 95 yards.



Nebraska's ability to consistently send fresh and talented legs onto the field against Bowling Green's front seven should result in pure dominance Saturday night from the Huskers' ground game.

Mekhi Nelson carries the ball during the third quarter against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run the Ball, Stop the Pass, Avoid Self-Harm

The key to success for Nebraska on Saturday is as clear as it will be all season: Run the ball.



While it's true that Tarleton State is one of the stronger FCS programs, the Falcons did allow 7.8 yards per carry. The Huskers managed 5.9 yards per carry against a much stronger front seven.



The solution is simple: Run the ball and don't get too cute offensively.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea gets past Ohio linebacker Jack Fries before scoring on a 13-yard run during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, the Huskers cannot let Bowling Green turn Saturday's contest into a passing game. Though they scored just one touchdown in Week 1, the Falcons completed 24 of 30 passes for 262 yards, so it's clear they're capable of moving the ball.

Finally, penalties hurt Nebraska in its win over the Bobcats. The Huskers were flagged nine times, including an infraction that negated a 57-yard touchdown. Those sorts of mistakes can allow lower-level teams to stay in games and give them a spark in key situations. The Huskers must clean that up.

Nebraska will look to continue its winning ways against Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. FS1 will provide the television coverage.

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