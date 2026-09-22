Nebraska's Physical Defense Could Face a Challenge from Run-Happy Michigan State

Nebraska senior defensive back Jamir Conn seems happy with the Huskers’ defensive performance through three games, but he knows that isn’t enough.

Nebraska has allowed 35 points in three games, 11.67 points per game, 16th-best in the nation. As the 3-0 Huskers start their Big Ten schedule Saturday against Michigan State (2-1), Conn knows it’s time for the more out of his defense.



Kickoff is 4 p.m. Central, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network from Spartan Stadium.

“I feel like we proven that we’re physical,” Conn told reporters after pracitce Tuesday. “We’re a physical team that’s going to fly around.

Nebraska defensive back Jamir Conn says the Huskers are looking for more turnovers as the Big Ten schedule begins. | Nebraska Athletics

“But we still have to prove. We just need to take the ball away more. Force more turnovers. That’s what all great defenses do.



“Force more turnovers, forcing fumbles with physicality, stripping at the ball and taking the ball out the air, and that’s going to be a big thing that we focus on this week.”

Challenge coming from Spartans and coach Pat Fitzgerald

Conn and the defense will face a challenge against a Michigan State team that averages 121 yards on the ground per game. Cam Edwards, a relentless runner, has rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards played the last four seasons at UConn. He has rushed for 2,690 yards on 480 carries with 27 touchdowns in 36 career games.

Conn knows he will see plenty of Edwards on Saturday. Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich said Tuesday that running the ball is in Michigan State's DNA.



“Those guys like to run the ball,” Conn said. “Coach [Pat] Fitzgerald, he’s a great head coach. He’s going to have a team that’s physical, ready to go, so we just got to be ready to go with them.



“He’s [Edwards] a great running back. He’s a great player. Obviously has great contact balance. He’s a great football player and that’s what we come to this conference for, to play against guys like that.”

Win the turnover battle, win the game

Every football coach — probably starting in Pop Warner ball — in America preaches this: Win the turnover battle.

Every football coach — probably starting in Pop Warner ball — in America preaches this: Win the turnover battle.



Nebraska has only one of its own turnovers in three games, an Anthony Colandrea interception against Bowling Green when the ball was ripped away from the receiver. The Huskers have recovered one fumble and have two interceptions. Turnover margin hasn’t mattered so far against Nebraska’s opponents, two of which play in the Mid-American Conference and the third is an FCS team.

So far.



That changes this week when the Big Ten explodes across the nation.

According to CBS Sports, from 2016 to 2023, teams that won the turnover battle won 78 percent of the time.



Analytics and stats don’t always tell the whole story of a football game, but the stat about winning the turnover battle is compelling.

Rob Aurich’s challenging goal

Aurich’s goal is for three opponent turnovers per game. The goal is ambitious, but maybe that kind of focused aspiration is how Nebraska should look at its defense.



“We certainly want to see more,” Aurich said Tuesday. “You know, right now three a game is obviously a lofty goal, but it is the goal and it’s high for a reason.

“We haven’t hit that mark when it comes to takeaway generation. A number of reasons why. I think we need to target and prioritize the ball more as pass rushers when we get an opportunity to.

“It’s been a low completion percentage season so far. A lot of turnovers happen on catch and run opportunities. Those have diminished a little bit. Credit to our secondary. But we need to find ways to take those away.”



Aurich’s takeaway goal has sunk in with Conn, who is tied for the team lead in tackles with 16.

Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson (29) celebrates after scoring on Jamir Conn's blocked punt last season against Michigan State, while Conn is mobbed by teammates at left. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conn’s big play last year

Conn blocked a Michigan State punt last season in Nebraska’s 38-27 win. Tight end Carter Nelson returned the ball for a first-quarter touchdown and a 14-0 Huskers lead.



“It felt amazing,” Conn said Tuesday. “But, just taking you through it, we knew they were going to rugby punt last year and we know exactly where the block spot would be.



“So, we were working it all week. All the other guys had great confidence in me. The whole team did, the staff, even down to the nutrition staff had great confidence in me doing it. So, having people behind me, ready to go, just helped me.”

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