The Nebraska Cornhuskers wrapped up their schedule of non-Power 4 opponents with a solid yet unspectacular 34-7 victory over the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

The Huskers did what they were supposed to do against this less-than-lethal collection of opponents: they won convincingly and seemed to avoid any major injuries—which we suppose is all you can ask for. Beyond a frightening near pick-six on the first play, Nebraska handled its business and handled it well. They rolled up the sidewalks and played the subs in the fourth quarter, looking like a team that knew it had the game won. It may have cost some predictors on the SMQ squad the over, but it was a good move.

There’s something to be said for a Saturday that doesn’t require antacids and a fourth-quarter prayer. These are the games Nebraska needs to put away without unnecessary drama. Style points are nice, but getting younger players meaningful snaps while keeping the starters healthy has value, too.

What did we learn about the team? Not much we hadn’t already thought, although this game did reinforce what we’d guessed in the preseason. Here are three big things:

1. The quarterback is better



Anthony Colandrea looks like a big step up from Dylan Raiola. Why? He gets rid of the ball—and when he can’t, he’s willing to tuck it and run. He’s not always aiming for a home run ball, an approach that fits better with Nebraska’s offense. Taking what the defense gives you can keep drives moving and avoid turning a manageable situation into a disaster. The near interception was a reminder that the decision-making still needs work, but the overall approach is encouraging.



2. The offensive line is bigger



Three successive games with 200-plus yards rushing tell the tale of the big boys plowing the ground for a successful running attack. After two touchdowns, the count was 15 runs versus six passes, otherwise known as WINNING FOOTBALL! The next question is whether that production holds up against bigger, deeper defensive fronts. The early results are promising, but conference play will provide a much tougher measuring stick.

3. Better coaching



Between the offensive line play and the defensive scheme, it looks like the Huskers are putting their players in the right places to make plays. That sounds simple, but matching the scheme to the available talent matters. So does recognizing when the game is under control and giving the reserves their opportunity.

While the 3-0 start is nothing to get carried away about, it does seem like the team gets a little better every week. We still need to see how Nebraska responds when the running lanes shrink, the quarterback faces sustained pressure, and the outcome is in doubt late.



For now, the Huskers have taken care of the business in front of them. Now it’s on to the Big Ten and some real football!

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