Huskers Discuss Progress in Fixing Special-Teams Woes
New Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler and one of his prize pupils were front and center after Tuesday's Nebraska football practice.
Punter Archie Wilson from Australia has been one of the talks of fall camp. Head coach Matt Rhule has called him "the most interesting man in the world to me. ... There’s not a guy on the team that doesn’t love him. ... He’s one of the coolest dudes around. He’s got so much juice.”
Juice is good, but Wilson also can punt, and he does it rugby-style with either leg. Rhule and Ekeler see field-flipping potential from the true freshmen even though he yet to play in an actual game of American football.
On Tuesday, the media got their first chance to hear from Wilson. He was asked whether it's difficult to be so far from home, and his response says it all:
But Wilson's time in front of the cameras and mics was mostly upbeat. Asked about singing "Piano Man" in front of the team, he grinned and said, "I went up and smashed it; I'm not gonna lie."
Ekeler called Wilson a "damn weapon" and revealed that the Aussie had been on track to join him at Tennessee. That was before Matt Rhule hired Ekeler away from the Vols to fix the Huskers' special teams. After Ekeler's plans changed, so did Wilson's.
Regarding the competition at placekicker, Ekeler said a starter should be named by the end of the week. "We've got a close battle right now," he said. "They've all done some nice things." Tristan Alvano and Sam Hohl have the most experience as Huskers, but also making a strong push for the job is Kyle Cunanan, a transfer from Charlotte.
Bad snaps on placekicks were a costly issue last season. Ekeler said the Huskers are improving in that regard but are "not exactly where we need to be right now."
Also speaking Tuesday were Cunanan, long snapper Kevin Gallic, linebacker Vincent Shavers, wide receiver Dane Key and associate head coach Phil Snow. Scroll down for coverage and video. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
