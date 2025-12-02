Nebraska Adds Australian Kicker to 2026 Recruiting Class
On the eve of Early National Signing Day, Nebraska has quietly and strategically added an important final piece to its 2026 recruiting class. Per the Australian natives recruiting page on Rivals, Tuesday marked the day kicker Michael Sarikizis, a product of Prokick Australia, committed to Matt Rhule's program and will be officially announced as one of the Huskers’ signees on Wednesday.
The commitment gives Nebraska 10 expected signees in the class, a group that has been small in number but intentionally selective as Rhule and his staff continue to lean heavily on development, scouting, and transfer-portal evaluation to shape the roster. Before Sarikizis' commitment, Nebraska's 2026 class of commits was ranked 108th in the country by 247Sports.
Sarikizis marks Nebraska’s second Australia-based specialist taken in as many cycles under special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, who also recruited punter Archie Wilson from Prokick last year. Ekeler has long been connected to the Australian punting and kicking development system, which has produced dozens of FBS starters and NFL specialists over the past decade.
Listed at 5-10 and 190 pounds, Sarikizis trained through Prokick’s nationally known program, which has become the gold standard for developing specialists with pro-ready technique, leg strength, and experience.
While Nebraska has not yet released full evaluation details, the staff’s confidence in taking Sarikizis this late in the cycle shows they see him as a legitimate long-term contributor, despite having several underclassmen already on the roster.
While Nebraska’s 2026 high school class remains one of the smallest in the country, the program has been clear about prioritizing roster fit over class size. With transfer-portal additions expected to round out several key position groups, signing a specialist from a proven development pipeline was a low-risk, high-value late-cycle move.
Rhule has previously emphasized that Nebraska wants elite specialists to stabilize close-game situations. For a program that has played in 18 one-score games in the past three seasons, reliable kicking has shifted from “nice to have” to an absolute must. Adding a Prokick-trained specialist fits that mission.
Sarikizis joins a small but growing trend of international players joining Nebraska’s roster. While the Huskers have leaned heavily on domestic recruiting since Rhule’s arrival, the staff has also shown an openness to finding talent beyond traditional borders, especially at developmental positions like kicking and punting.
The transition for Australian specialists has historically been smooth, largely due to the structure and intensity of Prokick’s program. Many arrive as polished technicians with the maturity and practice habits of older players. That experience often translates quickly to the college game, even for athletes who didn’t come through an American high school.
Barring any last-minute additions, Sarikizis is expected to be the final member of Nebraska’s 2026 high school signing class. His announcement on Wednesday will round out a class that reflects Nebraska’s current recruiting reality: smaller numbers, targeted needs, and a heavy reliance on development and retention as the backbone of Rhule’s long-term roster strategy.
For a position that often doesn’t receive much attention until something goes wrong, Nebraska is choosing to get ahead of the narrative, prioritizing stability, competition, and long-term planning at kicker. Sarikizis’ arrival checks all three boxes.
What Ekeler has done on special teams for Nebraska is nothing short of a miracle. He's single-handedly helped the Husker swing momentum, or win, several games this fall. Just last week, Ekeler was nominated as one of 60 semi-finalists for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football.
In 2025, kicker Kyle Cunanan went a perfect 43-for-43 on extra points and 16-for-19 on field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards. The return games were also a very valuable weapon, as Nebraska returned both a punt (Michigan State) and a kickoff (Northwestern) for touchdowns this fall.
The recruiting news gives confidence in Ekeler's retention, if there were any concerns, and points to a continued belief and trust in his recruiting prowess. And with another hand-picked specialist arriving in Lincoln, Nebraska’s special-teams resurgence under Ekeler looks less like a temporary boost and more like a foundation the Huskers can build on for years to come.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.