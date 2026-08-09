Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska's Offensive Line

If there's one thing Dr. Rob Zatechka knows a lot about — well, it's actually two things. Medicine and offensive line play. For the sake of this podcast, we will focus on Nebraska Cornhuskers' O-line.

Welcome to another edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation.

Dr. Rob points out there is a lot to be optimistic about for a unit that has struggled over the last couple of Nebraska football coaching staffs.

This year's team has three incoming transfers who are expected to start or see significant playing time up front. But Dr. Rob says to hold your horses on expecting a revival of the Pipeline days. He admits there is talent, but talent might not be as valuable as time!



Listen to the episode for the full breakdown.

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