'His Deep Ball Is Phenomenal': Nyziah Hunter Suggests Anthony Colandrea Can Air It Out

If Nyziah Hunter is right, Nebraska's passing game is in good hands.

That became even clearer when the Huskers' 2025 leader in receiving yards spoke with reporters Tuesday. From Anthony Colandrea's ability to stretch the field to a noticeably bigger offensive line, here's everything Hunter had to say ahead of fall camp.

Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter celebrates with teammates after his touchdown reception late in the first half against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A "Phenomenal" Deep Ball Colandrea Throws

The Huskers signed UNLV and Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea through the transfer portal after Dylan Raiola's exit, and by all accounts, things seem to be going well. Hunter, who caught 43 passes for 617 yards last season as a redshirt sophomore, suggested his projected starting quarterback has an innate ability to connect with receivers downfield.

"His deep ball is phenomenal," the junior pass catcher said. "It's always on point. It's right there on top of every single defensive back's head. So, we don't have to worry about if it's going to be a back shoulder or a low ball or anything. It's just a perfect ball every single time."

Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards in 2025 at UNLV, while his top receiver had 58 receptions for 931 yards. Hunter, who's hoping to land in the NFL after this season, seems excited about what his new signal-caller can help him accomplish this fall.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

An Offseason Work Trip

Colandrea took a handful of Nebraska's offensive skill players to Florida in May to work on their game. Hunter suggested the group enjoyed its time in the Sunshine State, but he admitted it was more work than play.

"We went to Tampa; it was a great trip," he said. "All we were really doing was just straight work. That's what I've really noticed about Anthony. He loves to work. His work ethic is phenomenal."

Nebraska's group worked on a variety of things, but the emphasis was on creating explosive plays through the air.

"We worked on a lot of deep ball passes and a lot of touchdown passes," Hunter said. "Because that's what we need this year. That's what he wants to bring to this team, and that's what we worked on throughout the Tampa trip."

Nyziah Hunter caught 43 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns last season as a redshirt sophomore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Hunter Describes Nebraska's Offense in 2026

Nebraska scored 46 total touchdowns in 2025, compared to UNLV's 62. As a new quarterback with 31 starts under his belt takes over the reins, Hunter expects the Huskers' offense to be more productive this fall.

"This offense is very explosive and swaggy," he said. "When we recruited Anthony, you can just tell what type of energy he brings. I can't wait for this camp to be over and for the season to start."

After averaging 28.7 points per game a season ago, NU would benefit from seeing that number climb in 2026. With an offensive skill group as deep as Hunter believes it is and a quarterback capable of helping maximize that talent, the junior wideout is looking forward to the fall.

Nebraska wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, and Nyziah Hunter line up against Cincinnati in Kansas City. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Deep Pass Catching Core

In 2025, the Huskers had three receivers finish with at least 450 receiving yards. Even so, by many accounts, the position group underachieved. Hunter doesn't believe that will be the case in 2026.

"I've been a part of three rooms, and this room is definitely the best talent that we've had," he said. "We got Quinn Clark, Cortez Mills, myself; we've got Jacory (Barney), Kwazi (Gilmer), we've got a lot of people that know how to play receiver at different positions. All of us know that we want to win and our room is great."

It was high praise from the junior wideout out of Salinas, California. Hunter highlighted five receivers he believes can make an impact, but Nebraska's depth at the position extends beyond those names.

Center Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Hunter's Confidence in a Big Offensive Line

Justin Evans and Elijah Pritchett are set to return as starters along Nebraska's offensive line. Along with those veterans, Hunter believes the three transfer portal additions the Huskers made over the offseason will help the offense take a step forward.

Asked to describe the unit tasked with protecting Colandrea, the junior wideout wasn't done handing out praise.

"Them boys are big," Hunter said. "We've got some big, big, big offensive linemen. That's what you need in the Big Ten, because you're going against a lot of big defensive linemen. The guys we got like Paul (Mubenga), Tree (Babalade), (Elijah) Pritchett, those guys know how to get the job done."

Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Oregon after last season, wasn't known for his mobility and was prone to taking sacks. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Having a Mobile Quarterback Means

The talking point of the offseason has been Colandrea's ability to extend plays. That added dimension has Hunter licking his chops.

“Most big touchdowns are off a scrambling play,” Hunter said. “That’s what Anthony brings. Every single time you see Anthony scramble, he’s looking to throw the ball. He’s not looking to go out of bounds or go down or take a sack. With Anthony, he wants to win, and you need that in a quarterback.”

NU will have a chance to prove how much they've grown as an offense this fall. From everything we've heard Tuesday, the group seems confident they'll do just that.

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