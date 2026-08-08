'This Will Be the Biggest and Leanest Team We've Had': Matt Rhule on NU's Physicality Through One Week of Fall Camp

The Huskers didn't spend the offseason sitting still.

Instead, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday that the fourth iteration of his Nebraska roster is noticeably more physically imposing than it was before.

Set to go up against what ESPN's FPI metric regards as the No. 21 most difficult schedule in college football this fall, that's a very good thing.

However, he shed light on much more than just that. Here's the latest from Rhule on the state of Nebraska's roster after Week 1 of fall camp.

Corey Campbell, Nebraska strength and conditioning coach. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska Added Some Serious Size

The Huskers surrendered 33 sacks on offense a season ago and finished the year ranked No. 100 nationally against the run on the defensive side of the ball. Rhule and company looked to address both areas before the fall.

“This offseason we added 677 pounds of lean mass,” said Rhule. “At the same time, they lost 188 pounds, as a team, of fat. This will be the biggest and leanest team we’ve had.”

In the grown man's game that is Big Ten football, that should be a good thing for the Big Red. Even so, Rhule suggested they'll still have to prove it this fall.

“They’ve been great in the weight room, great in the training table, and great in the classroom,” he said. “Now, they’ve got to take that mindset and transfer it over to the football field.”

Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich during a practice in early March. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Challenge of Implementing a New Defensive Scheme

Nebraska added former San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich over the offseason, who's fresh off a 2025 campaign in which his Aztecs ranked as the No. 11 unit in the FBS.

However, he's implementing a new defensive scheme. Instead of the Huskers' 3-3-5, the one they've run for the last three years, Aurich is bringing a four-down defensive front to the table for the Big Red.

Asked about the adjustment, Rhule didn't view it as such.

“There’s been no adjustment,” he said. “There’s a change, but there’s really no adjustment, because we did so much of that. There were games last year where we were in four-down 60 or 70 percent of the time.”

“We felt like it was way better to have Cam Lenhardt or Williams Nwaneri or Jordan Ochoa, or whoever, line up head up on the tight end instead of playing inside the tackle,” he continued. “That was just the bodies that we had developed, and I think good coaches say to themselves, ‘What’s the best scheme fit for the players we have?’ The players have picked it up and run with it.”

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen reacts after the Huskers' Hail Mary touchdown against Michigan last season, | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

On Dana Holgorsen's Frustration with the Tight End Room Over the Summer

The Big Red's offensive coordinator, Dana Holgorsen, is very blunt. Earlier in the week, the former Houston and West Virginia head coach suggested he'd been frustrated with Nebraska's tight end room in June.

Rhule, when asked to add context to the subject, stated the group is back on schedule in his own eyes.

“I don’t know what he meant,” Rhule said. “But there were a couple of guys that got banged up in June. Some guys, for them to be good players, have to get out there and practice. So, I think there was probably some frustration there. But Luke (Lindenmeyer) is a proven commodity. He’s done a really nice job.”

Matt Rhule and Ceyair Wright talking before kickoff against the Akron Zips. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Plenty of Competition at Various Positions This Fall

For a program that's heading into its fourth season under the same head coach, Rhule essentially has a team full of players that he built. Between the roster seemingly improving and the veteran nature of it all, he suggested there are several position groups with battles going on for eventual starting roles.

“I think the thing with our team right now is, there’s enough battles at enough positions where if you’re out for a week, you’re going to get passed by,” he said. “It’s not a punishment. It’s just, we have to go with what we see.”

Husker quarterbacks completing drills during spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Praise for TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin

Anthony Colandrea is always the first to come to mind when discussing Husker quarterbacks entering 2026, but Rhule suggested younger players like TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin are improving as well.

“I think TJ and Danny are doing a fantastic job,” he said. “TJ, the job he’s done with his body is elite. The job Danny has done with his body is elite. Danny, to me, has elite processing, has great accuracy, a great arm. He just had to physically grow up. He’s doing that. TJ did that.”

“They both operate the offense and get it to where it’s supposed to be,” Rhule continued. “I see them do nothing but play the next play and just keep trying to be good at what they’re doing.”

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule runs onto the field before the opening kickoff last year against Cincinnati with strength & conditioning coach Corey Campbell. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Injury Update



There have been only a few injuries thus far in fall camp. Rhule suggested several of those who are not practicing were already banged up before the team got things going Wednesday. The rest, in general, are bumps and bruises earned with competing over the last several days.

Players Not Currently Practicing:

Jacob Bower | Junior linebacker (ACL) Jase Reynolds | Freshman linebacker (Unspecified surgery) Rex Waterman | Freshman offensive lineman (Foot injury) Ashton Murphy | Sophomore offensive lineman (Unspecified short-term Injury) Larry Miles | Freshman wide receiver (Foot or lower leg surgery)

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