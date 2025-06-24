Huskers’ Dylan Raiola: Heisman Trophy long shot?
Should Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola seriously be considered a Heisman Trophy long shot? Could he be?
Sound far-fetched? Sound about right?
Somewhere in between?
CBS Sports has identified Raiola as one of 10 players with current odds of +5000 or greater by FanDuel Sportsbook who “could be worth a closer look” in the Heisman Trophy race.
Raiola is ranked fourth in CBS Sports’ top 10.
CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote about Raiola: “If you’re buying what Huskers coach Matt Rhule is selling about Raiola this summer, this one’s worth exploring further.
“The sophomore quarterback is all-in on bringing Nebraska back to national prominence and showed flashes of elite arm strength as a five-star, first-year starter in 2024.
“Raiola would’ve fetched top dollar in the transfer portal given his expansive skill set, but stuck to his guns and honored his initial commitment for another year with the Huskers. Nebraska should be 3-0 with sparkling numbers for Raiola before hosting nationally ranked Michigan at the end of September.
“The transfer addition of ex-Kentucky wideout Dane Key, who caught 126 passes for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons with the Wildcats, was an early Christmas gift for Raiola.”
Nebraska will go as far as Raiola takes it
Should Raiola have a Heisman-challenging season, the Huskers should have a Big Ten-challenging offense. Already blessed with a manageable schedule, Nebraska could be a serious threat in the Big Ten if its quarterback is *that* good.
As a freshman, Raiola played all 13 games. He completed 275-of-410 passes (67.1 percent) for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and a too-high 11 interceptions. The Huskers went 7-6, their first winning season since 2016. They went to their first bowl game since 2016, defeating Boston College, 20-15, in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Individuals win the Heisman Trophy but the award is fashioned by a team. Without high-level pass protection, a solid running game, receivers who can get open and make catches, a quarterback isn’t a threat to win much of anything.
If a quarterback gets all of the necessary help, then his skill, poise and leadership are necessary to put together a good enough season to 1) help his team win; 2) garner individual awards.
If Raiola can achieve perfection and grace — OK, not literally true perfection, but way above-average performance — the Huskers can have the season for which their fans are expecting and hoping.
Several big questions await Nebraska: Will Raiola continue to improve? By how much? Will his performance lead the Huskers to glory days?
The answers will provide a clue to Raiola’s season and, by extension, the Huskers’ season.
Heisman Trophy favorites (not long shots)
You are familiar with this year’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorites. Heck, if you’re a serious college football fan, you could probably guess them. Here are CBS Sports’ top-five favorites:
* Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
* Texas quarterback Arch Manning
* Penn State quarterback Drew Allar
* Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik
* Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.
CBS Sports lists 25 favorites and Raiola does not make that list.
Nebraska has had three Heisman Trophy winners — Johnny Rodgers in 1972, Mike Rozier in 1983, and Eric Crouch in 2001.
Brad Crawford’s top 10 long shots
1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (+5000)
2. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (+5000)
3. Jackson Arnold, QB, Auburn (+6000)
4. Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska (+6500)
5. Demond Williams, QB, Washington (+6500)
6. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (+18000)
7. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State (+30000)
8. Blake Norvath, QB, Navy (+40000)
9. Makhi Hughes, RB, Oregon (+40000
10. Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina (+5000)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.