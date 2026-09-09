Nebraska Edge Mac Markway Announces Retirement from Football

His knees have had enough, and Mac Markway's football career has come to an end.

Four days after playing in his first game in three seasons as a Husker, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge announced his retirement from football. He took to social media Wednesday to share the news.

“The reality is my knees just aren’t what they used to be and aren’t letting me play at the level I want to," he said in an Instagram post. "I got a huge weight and stress off my shoulders with this decision and l am truly at peace with it."

For the injury-plagued athlete from St. Louis, working his way back and getting into Saturday's game was a noteworthy accomplishment that made the timing right.

"From playing at LSU as a freshman to coming to Nebraska and betting on myself, I completed my story by getting back on the field after 5 career-ending injuries," he said.

Markway was regarded as a four-star tight end coming out of high school in the 2023 recruiting class. With offers from Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska, and more, the blue-chip prospect elected to sign with LSU.

As a freshman in 2023, Markway saw action in 12 games for the Tigers while earning one start and catching three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy that fall, with Markway playing a small role on a team that finished 10-3.

That was Markway's lone season in Baton Rouge. He enrolled at Nebraska in the fall of 2024 without officially entering the transfer portal. As a student, Markway joined the Huskers' roster before the first game of the year. Even so, he never saw the field.

A knee injury during practice in September ended his 2024 season, yet he elected to return in 2025 before suffering another season-ending injury during fall camp.

Ahead of this season, Markway made the move to the defensive side of the ball. He finally saw the field in Week 1, earning six snaps during Nebraska's 49-21 win over Ohio.

The news of his retirement comes as a surprise, especially after he was singled out Monday by head coach Matt Rhule in his comments about the team's performance against Ohio.



"His role will, I think, significantly be amplified each week," Rhule said. "I think you'll see him continue to move forward."

Now, Markway's role will be off the field.



"To all my teammates and coaches I love you guys a ton, because of how much you guys helped me through all my hardships," Markway said in his social media post.



"I am going to be around the facility helping y'all boys in another aspect of football," he said. "It’s time to conquer the world in a different aspect of not just Mac the football player but as MAC MARKWAY."

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