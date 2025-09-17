Huskers End Their Nonconference Schedule 3-0
This Saturday, Michigan comes to Lincoln for the two teams' conference opener.
Nebraska comes into the game with a 3-0 record with wins over Big 12 foe Cincinnati (20-17), MAC foe Akron (68-0) and FCS Houston Christian University (59-7).
The Cornhuskers are averaging 49.0 points per game on offense while allowing 8.0 ppg on defense. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has a completion rate of 77% and has thrown for 829 yards. Maybe even more impressive than his completion rate is that he's thrown zero interceptions so far this season.
NU is ranked 18th nationally in turnover margin (cfbstats.com). As we all know, TO margin has not been a strong suit for the Huskers.
So, how about Michigan?
The Wolverines (2-1) have beaten Mountain West's New Mexico (24-17) and MAC member Central Michigan (63-3). Michigan's only loss has been at 11th ranked Oklahoma of the SEC, 24-13.
MU is averaging 36.7 ppg on offense while allowing 14.7 ppg on defense. Bryce Underwood (6-4, 228) is a dual-threat QB. He's thrown for 628 yards (2 TDs and 1 INT) at a 57.5 % completion rate. He's also run for108 yards and 2 TDs.
Less of Moore
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will not be on the sidelines with his team this Sunday. Why? Because he has been suspended for three games due to NCAA sanctions imposed on the program. The infractions revolved around the stealing of opponents' sideline signals. The Wolverines have also been fined tens of millions of dollars by the NCAA.
Shuckgate?
The last time Michigan came to Lincoln (2023), they pounded NU 45-7. The game wasn't that close.
Michigan would go on to win the national championship that season.
One image of the Husker loss that day at Memorial Stadium has stuck with me. After a Michigan touchdown, quarterback J.J. McCarthy ran into the end zone and pretended he was shucking corn. He was making fun of the Husker fans and players.
J.J. is no longer at Michigan, but making fun of the Huskers should not be forgotten.
I hope Husker fans and players remember "Shuckgate" this Saturday.
So who is going to win Saturday?
The two teams are very evenly matched. Both have played a good (but not great) schedule. We don't know how good Oklahoma is, nor do we know how good Cincinnati is.
We'll know more about Nebraska and Michigan about 6 p.m. this Saturday. One thing is certain: The fan noise at Memorial Stadium will be deafening. Shouts of "Husker!" "Power!" are going to be thunderous. (Think Arrowhead Stadium on August 28th.). Ear plugs will be a must.
If you listen to this week's "How 'Bout Them Huskers" podcast, you'll hear me give Michigan the nod. But after further review, I've changed my mind.
The Huskers are going to win a very close game, 28-24. Husker fans are going to make the difference.
How 'Bout Them Huskers (The Final Episode)
Grandson Will and I recorded our final podcast episode this week. That's after 3½ years and 170 episodes.
This week, we preview the Michigan game, pay homage to Ndamukong Suh and Johnny Rodgers. They are the two former Husker players who were named to the AP's greatest college football players of the last 100 years.
We also talk about Husker volleyball.
Will and I look back at our podcasts and some of the interviews we've done through the years.
Thanks to all of you who downloaded our episodes. Husker fans are the best on the planet.
And thanks to Will, who wanted to do a weekly podcast with his grandpa. Getting to bond with him has been a great honor.
You can email me at HuskerDan@cox.net
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.