'You Don’t Want a Quarterback to be a Robot': Glenn Thomas Talks Anthony Colandrea Extending Plays

Nebraska isn't interested in capping Anthony Colandrea's ability to create.

In fact, “We would encourage him to do that,” Husker quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas said when speaking with the media after practice Tuesday. However, he also acknowledged there's a fine line the former Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year needs to walk.

Colandrea's legs add a dimension to the offense, having rushed for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago at UNLV. Even so, Thomas knows his creativity can be both a weapon and a risk.

“You don’t want a quarterback to be a robot," he said. "The great ones see things that we don't see… There’s a fine line between that… There’s been times where he hasn’t necessarily made the ideal decision, but something good has happened. We talk through that, and then vice versa.”

Glenn Thomas instructs his quarterbacks during a practice in March. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Despite the risks that come with Colandrea's skill set, Thomas said he's exceeded expectations. The quarterback with the reputation as a gunslinger has impressed his coach with the mental side of his game.

That includes Colandrea's ability to process the offense and pick things up quickly. For a quarterback who arrived in Lincoln in January, his comfort level within Nebraska's system has stood out.

“He’s been great,” Thomas said. “Impressive. When you’re dealing with a new quarterback, you really never know… I think he’s in a great place with that. I’m super excited about that, and he’s probably exceeded expectations in that way.”

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea fires a pass during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The speed at which Colandrea has learned the offense is now translating to how quickly he can run it.

“The speed that he plays,” Thomas said. “The speed that he processes. It happens fast, and you’re getting through your progressions… As we look at that, as we see his processing, he continues to grow. But that has been an impressive aspect for sure.”

After establishing that Colandrea is a playmaker, Thomas stated his QB1 has leadership traits as well. Despite competing with the other signal-callers in the room, the UNLV and Virginia transfer has helped raise the level of play from his understudies.

Quarterback TJ Lateef throws a pass while left tackle Elijah Pritchett blocks during the Huskers' 2025 game against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“We’ve talked about the experience that all three of them have had playing,” Thomas said. “They’ve helped each other. They’ve had great communication. That’s nothing but added to the room. They’ve pushed each other. They’re all capable quarterbacks, so that in itself creates competition, which accelerates production and hopefully success of their play.”

Then, asked about former starting quarterback TJ Lateef, who earned the first four starts of his career in 2025, Thomas stated the true sophomore has taken several steps since fans last saw him in action on New Year's Eve.

“Several ways,” Thomas said when describing how Lateef has grown. “Physically, he continues to grow and mature. Mentally, understanding the game, seeing what the defense is doing and reacting to that… We talk about being a passer, not just a thrower. Sometimes there’s pace on a throw and not just touch. When do I do that? When am I early, when am I late? That’s what separates the good quarterbacks from the average or below-average quarterbacks… The more reps he sees, the better he will be.”

Lateef finished his freshman campaign with 1,024 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns. Were he to be called upon in 2026, it appears Thomas is confident in him to succeed.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Even so, ideally, Lateef will be asked to enter only when Nebraska retires Colandrea for the night. Part of making that happen is keeping the starter healthy throughout the year.

NU’s plan to do that is to ensure Colandrea makes smart decisions and takes fewer hits. Being a natural-born slider should help the cause.

“From a play-calling standpoint, I think you have to be a little bit careful with that,” Thomas said when discussing how much Colandrea will be asked to run. “You can control that a little bit, but that’s going to happen organically… He’s very natural at sliding. Athletic… If he needs to do that, we would encourage him to do that. We’ll control it as best as we can, from putting him in harm's way.”

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