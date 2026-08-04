'Best Five I've Ever Been Behind': QB Anthony Colandrea Has High Praise for Nebraska's Offensive Line

Nebraska's new quarterback believes the pieces are in place.

Anthony Colandrea, who's recorded 33 collegiate starts over the course of his career, enters fall camp as the favorite to win the Big Red's starting quarterback job. However, he's far from the only new face the Huskers have added since fans last saw the team take the field on New Year's Eve.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday morning, Colandrea expressed confidence in the players surrounding him, from the offensive line to the receiving corps. Here's everything he had to say during his time at the mic, including why he believes NU's protection unit is "the best five I've ever been behind."

Nebraska offensive linemen, from left, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, Justin Evans and Hentry Lutovsky. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A New-Look Offensive Line

Nebraska quarterbacks were sacked 33 times in 13 games a season ago, which played a part in the firing of the Huskers' offensive line coach. With three transfer portal additions, along with the return of Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans, NU heads into 2026 with a projected starting lineup that has combined for a whopping 108 collegiate starts.

Of the five projected starters, none is listed smaller than 6-foot-2, 315 pounds. There's plenty of size, experience, and age up front. Colandrea gave the unit a glowing review Tuesday.

"They're elite," he said. "Those guys are the real deal. It's the best five I've ever been behind, so I'm super excited to play with them."

Justin Evans started all 13 of Nebraska's contests in 2025 at center. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Why Colandrea Believes They're "Elite"

The talk of brotherhood has been shared by players and coaches throughout the program since the offseason began. It seems to be a quality Matt Rhule has preached to his team.

Colandrea, who's been tasked with building that type of chemistry on four different occasions throughout his collegiate career, suggested that's what makes this 2026 offensive line as good as he believes it is.

"The biggest thing is they play together," he said. "They play together in the pass game and the run game. It looks like they've been playing for years, but all of them are new."

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter gains 13 yards against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Star-Studded Wide Receiver Corps

Three pass-catchers on Nebraska's 2026 roster hauled in more than 40 receptions a season ago.



"Those guys are studs," Colandrea said. "I'm excited. Quinn (Clark), Kwazi (Gilmer), Jacory (Barney), Nyziah (Hunter). All of those guys can go make plays."

Indeed, Those four have combined for 269 receptions, 3,138 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns during their careers. If the UNLV transfer can deliver them the football, this offense should have no trouble creating explosive plays.

Johnny Manziel's style of play has an admirer in Anthony Colandrea. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea's Role Model(s) at QB

Every athlete has an idol, but for Colandrea, it just so happens to be two of the most electrifying quarterbacks college football has ever seen. When asked who he models his game after, the fourth-year signal-caller brought up a familiar pair of names.

"I always watched Johnny Manziel," Colandrea said. "And Baker Mayfield. Those are like the two guys that I've always watched. Other than that, I just try to be myself."

Modeling parts of his game after two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks is never a bad thing. Colandrea has shown a similar ability to extend plays and create outside the pocket, and Nebraska hopes that style of play translates to success this fall.

Anthony Colandrea attempts a pass during a Mountain West Conference matchup last season against Colorado State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing the Mountain West and Big Ten

While at UNLV, Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 649 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

However, moving to the Big Ten will require the signal-caller to up his game. When comparing the two conferences, the Florida native pointed to the coverages defenses tend to run as one of the biggest differences he's noticed on film.

"The Mountain West and the Big Ten, it's a whole different ball game," he said. "They have way better players. So, I think they do a lot of different looks. A lot of teams can just run man (coverage). In the Mountain West you're usually seeing a lot of zone looks, but in the Big Ten, really what you're going to get is just man."

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Working with Dana Holgorsen

Dana Holgorsen is a household name in college football. With 33 years of collegiate coaching experience, including two stints as a head coach, Nebraska's second-year offensive coordinator appears to be building a strong relationship with his new quarterback.

Colandrea spoke highly of his play caller despite having known him for only a few months. Together, the two will look to help the Big Red take a step forward offensively this fall.

"He's awesome," Colandrea said. "He gives me a lot of freedom with the offense to get into different plays versus different looks. I'm excited to build a relationship even more with him during camp."

Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Getting an Additional Year of Eligibility (If He Wants)

A recent ruling could allow Colandrea to play an additional season of college ball. When asked about that possibility, the fourth-year signal-caller suggested his focus remains on the season ahead.

"I think it's awesome," Colandrea said. "But at the end of the day, my mindset is still the same. Just go out there and help my team win games."

Husker fans will likely appreciate that mindset. For now, at least publicly, Nebraska's presumed starting signal-caller is focused solely on 2026.

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