'I’m Trying to Get Eight Guys to Go Win the Big Ten': Geep Wade Sets Expectations for Nebraska's Offensive Line

You heard that right.



When speaking to the media Tuesday after practice, Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade said he's trying to build a group capable of winning the Big Ten. For that to happen, he knows he'll need depth, and the Huskers are working to find it during fall camp.



From position battles and a change in mentality to a quick riser and more, here's everything Wade had to say.

Geep Wade on the sideline during the 2026 Nebraska spring game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Position Battle on the Right Side

NU brought in three transfer portal offensive linemen over the offseason: Brendan Black, Paul Mubenga, and Tree Babalade. However, the Huskers also return several players with starting experience from last season.

Gunnar Gottula is one of them, and Wade sees him competing for a starting job. He doesn't view it as a battle, though. Instead, he's focused on building depth across the entire room.

“I don’t look at it as a battle,” Wade said. “I look at it as like I’m trying to get eight guys to go win the Big Ten and play them anywhere. Black has played some center, Gottula’s played right guard. I’m trying to get the best five out there at all times for Nebraska. That’s my job.”

Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Evans Stepping into a Leadership Role

Wade's job is a little easier with Justin Evans by his side. The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder has played in 35 games, seeing action at center and guard.

This fall, Evans is tasked with building a relationship with transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Wade also wants him to become the leader he knows he can be.

“With Justin, he’s trying to be the leader now,” he said. “I’ve challenged him. Being the leader, you’ve got to upset people at times, and that’s what I want him to work on … to really be more of a vocal leader in the good and in the bad.”

Elijah Pritchett | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

An Experience Unit

Evans has started 31 games, while Nebraska's offensive line as a whole is approaching 150 collegiate starts. Wade sees that experience as a major asset.

“Experience matters at this level,” he said. “It’s valuable … We talk about ego strength. To have confidence in yourself but the humility to understand that we’ve got to get better. That’s something these kids will take. You can coach them hard; you can get on them, because they are grown men.”

Tyler Knaak, Evans, Pritchett, Gottula, Black, Babalade and Mubenga all enter 2026 with starting experience, which gives NU a veteran group to work with along the line of scrimmage.

Geep Wade during the 2026 spring game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Where the Group has Improved from the Spring

The physical ability and experience are there. However, Wade wants his unit to lock in on the mental side of the game.

“The mentality,” he said. “The discipline to fight through adversity. There’s going to be adversity every day in something … Let’s get that mentality started that we cannot waste a day … That is where we’ll win and lose football games.”

With the Huskers installing an updated offense in 2026, Wade knows cohesion will be crucial to success. A concerted effort to bring urgency to practice is what he's asking for this fall.

Gibson Pyle | Nebraska Athletics

An Unexpected Riser in Fall Camp

Entering his third season of college football, Gibson Pyle is the latest player Wade has spoken highly of. Coming off an injury that prematurely ended his 2025 season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman has impressed his first-year position coach during fall camp.

“Gibson Pyle has had a great couple of days,” Wade said. “When you don’t talk about somebody in the film room, that’s a good thing. Very, very excited about Gibby. Going to challenge him to take his game to another level, because we’re going to need some guys like that during the season.”

Pyle has played in just one game, but Wade's early praise is a signal that a larger role is in store in 2026 for the third-year sophomore.

Mekhi Nelson carries for a 6-yard gain against Akron last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Running Back Room with Something to Prove

A revamped offensive line is expected to help ease an inexperienced running back rotation into the biggest roles of their careers. Wade offered plenty of confidence in the Huskers' ball-carrier group.

“They’ve got a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “I think the whole offense does, but I think that those guys have really worked hard … I’m excited about that group. (Mekhi) Nelson, (Isaiah) Mozee, and Jamal (Rule); (Vincent) Genatone had a good day today. There’s some value with having that many backs, because we’re going to need them.”

Wade's emphasis on depth extends beyond the offensive line. With several running backs expected to take on a bigger load, NU will need its entire team to be working together when the season begins.

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