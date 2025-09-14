Huskers Harness Huskies in an All-Red Big Red Bargain Blowout
On a warm Saturday morning and afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the FCS Houston Christian Huskies 59-7. The win allows the Huskers to finish the non-conference slate 3-0 and extend their current win streak to four games. Nebraska hasn’t had a 4-game win streak since 2016. That’s 3248 days, the longest stretch in NU football history. Nebraska remains undefeated all-time (16-0) against FCS opponents and has now won nine straight against non-conference opponents, dating back to the Colorado loss in 2023. All nine of those opponents scored less than 20 points.
Nebraska reportedly paid Houston Christian $500,000 for their appearance today, which should be considered a veritable bargain, especially when you compare it with the $1.2 million that UCLA paid New Mexico to come to the Rose Bowl and defeat the Bruins 35-10.
The Huskers also wore their all-red uniforms today for the first time in 39 years (1986 against Oklahoma). As somewhat a Husker traditionalist, I can’t help but think that they looked like the pajamas you might wear on Christmas morning. But I get it that the players like the alternative look and I’m prone to yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
With the scoring total today and the 68 points last week against Akron, Nebraska has scored 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the final two games of the 2007 season against Kansas State and Colorado. Houston Christian’s rushing touchdown in the third quarter ended Nebraska’s streak of eight straight home games without allowing a rushing touchdown, dating back to Iowa in 2023, 658 days ago.
I mentioned before the game that the final score in this one was up to Coach Matt Rhule based on how long the first teams played and when he called off the dogs with the reserves. The first team offense played only two quarters and there were reserves playing on defense on the Huskies’ last drive in the first half. Over one hundred Huskers found the field, with the reserves comporting themselves well, despite the moronic comments of the Fox color commentator.
However, the play by the starting offense revealed one area of potential concern. Nebraska had a first and goal at the 9-yard line on their first possession and Emmett Johnson then ran to the six, before two incompletions led to a field goal. In three games, Nebraska has now had four drives inside the 6-yard-line and not scored a touchdown, settling for a total of six points. It isn’t that much of a worry against inferior opponents, but it will be essential to finish drives with TDs as the conference competition significantly stiffens.
Nebraska finished with 554 yards of total offense, after posting 728 yards of offense last week against Akron. This marks the first time Nebraska has had more than 500 yards in consecutive games since the 2021 non-conference season against Fordham (633 yards) and Buffalo (516 yards). The first team offense put up 320 yards in their one half of play with 222 of those passing and have yet to have a three and out this season. They managed a field goal and four straight touchdown drives before failing to move the ball in the last minute of the half.
Dylan Raiola completed 15-of-21 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and increased his career passing yardage total to 3,648 yards moving him ahead of Tommie Frazier (3,521 yards) into ninth place on the NU career passing list. It was interesting to note that his 40-yard toss to Dane Key on the initial drive hung up a bit in the wind, but in the fourth quarter, TJ Lateef threw a bomb on a string to Cortez Mills for a 62-yard score. I’m not arguing for a QB controversy but am just noting that the little freshman has a pretty good wing on him. Lateef finished 5-of-5 for 126 yards and added a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
Running back Emmett Johnson had 13 rushes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. He runs hard for a little guy and the offensive line did a stellar job in opening holes. Another shout-out to tight end Heinrich Haarberg who laid a punishing lick on HCU linebacker Rodney Dansby on an EJ run inside the 5-yard line. Backup running back Kwinten Ives set career highs in rushing and receiving. He rushed 12 times for 85 yards, while catching two passes for 36 yards. He appears to have a good burst in space and may be solidifying the #2 spot. I had hoped the reserves could score late when they had first and goal at the 8-yard line, but four rushes into the line left them a yard short.
Dane Key led all receivers with four catches for 104 yards and a 39-yard touchdown in the game, all before halftime. With his 104 receiving yards, Key increased his career receiving yardage total to 2,060 yards. Entering the week, only seven FBS players had 2,000 career receiving yards. Key has caught a touchdown pass in all three games this season. Cortez Mills, Jr had career highs in receptions (3) and yards (98) and had his first career score. Jacory Barney Jr. (3 catches for 22 yards) had his first career receiving touchdown on a 9-yard scamper in the first quarter. Barney had two rushing TDs last season. Isaiah Mozee added 3 catches for 26 yards with 32 yards after the catch. In all, eleven different Huskers caught passes.
The Blackshirts effectively stymied the Huskies surrendering just 13 yards in the first quarter and just 52 at half. The reserves yielded only 108 second half yards with 45 of them coming on a broken play touchdown when Jaylen George had a TFL get away from him. That ended a streak of 113 straight points scored by Nebraska dating back to the Cincinnati game. With the first half shutout, the defense has allowed just three first-half points all year. The pass defense remains stout as HCU was held to 67 passing yards. This marks the first time Nebraska has held three consecutive opponents to fewer than 100 passing yards since 1990.
The Huskers also won the turnover battle with two takeaways. Redshirt freshman defensive end Williams Nwaneri scored a second-quarter touchdown on a 29-yard fumble return, following a sack by Riley Van Poppel and Derek Wacker forced a fourth quarter fumble that was recovered by Kahmir Prescott at the HCU 8-yard line. Nwaneri also got an earful from Rhule regarding his somewhat careless ball-handling skills.
Reserve Rex Guthrie led all tacklers with six stops while Andrew Marshall added 5 including a TFL. Dawson Merritt had 4 tackles including a solid smack at the line of scrimmage and Donovan Jones, who replaced injured cornerback Malcolm Hartzog, also had 4 tackles. Caleb Benning (3 tackles) also looked good in reserve with his tackles in space. As mentioned earlier, Riley Van Poppel had the strip-sack with Marques Watson-Trent and Dasan McCullough each adding sacks in the first half as well. In all, 29 defenders contributed a defensive statistic.
Special Teams were mostly solid with a couple concerns. Placekicker Kyle Cunanan hit a 24-yard chip shot field goal in the first quarter and is now 4-for-4 in treys and he remains perfect on his extra point attempts. John Hohl had 4 touchbacks on 9 kickoffs, but for the second time this year, kicked one out of bounds. Tristan Alvano also has a kickoff OB but managed to keep it in play on his one kickoff Saturday. It would be nice to spare Kyle Cunanan kickoff duties in addition to placekicking, but Hohl and Alvano have to perform to do so. HCU managed a 32-yard return allowed but were held in check otherwise. Kenneth Williams had a decent 28-yard kickoff return for the Huskers and Isaiah Mozee caused some excitement with his 38-yard punt return. For the second straight game Aussie punter Archie Wilson was not needed, and it’s rumored that his face is now on a milk carton. It was classy of Rhule to send Wilson out on the last play to be the safety in the victory formation. It would be wonderful if we don’t need Wilson much next week, but that is probably unlikely.
The non-conference slate is complete, and the Huskers outscored their three opponents 147-24. On to the Big Ten grind with Michigan on deck, who after a week one loss to Oklahoma, then defeated New Mexico 34-17 before dispatching Central Michigan 63-3. The Wolverines are a Top 25 opponent and may be a slight favorite on the road against the Huskers. It is a legitimate opportunity for that elusive statement win that the Huskers desperately need in their desire to return to college football relevance. It’s also a chance to track Nebraska’s developmental progress to date. Just how much have the Huskers really improved? The Grey Lady should be rocking next Saturday as the real season begins. Go Big Red!!!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.