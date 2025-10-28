Huskers Have The 'Wright' Stuff, Claw The 'Cats 28-21
Nobody said being a Husker fan was going to be easy this year. NU managed to squander a 15 point third quarter lead, but still managed to eke out a home win Saturday over the Northwestern Wildcats 28-21.
Too bad Nebraska can't seem to get out of its own way. Thankfully there were some great plays by Javin Wright (4th quarter INT), Kenneth Williams (95 yard KO return for a TD and Dylan Raiola (four consecutive third down pass completions on NU's final scoring drive of the game), Emmett Johnson had some amazing runs and Nyziah Hunter's stretching third quarter TD reception put the Huskers up 20-6.
NU gave up an INT, lost a fumble and gave up a QB sack.
So why the Husker miscues?
Good question. NU is the youngest team in the league. Husker coordinators (John Butler-DC, Dana Holforsen -OC) are in their first full seasons at Nebraska. Terry Bradden (DL), Mike Ekeler (ST coordinator) and Daikiel Shorts (WR) were added during the off season.
That NU is 6-2 and bowl eligible by October 25th is nothing short of amazing. We all should salute the accomplishment.
Saturday, NU defended its home field, won a conference game, beat an opponent that was riding a four game win streak and beat a team it was supposed to beat.
If you're still upset with the way the Huskers played at times, take a deep breath. The road is about to get a bit bumpier,
Next UP: USC comes to Lincoln Saturday as 6 point favorites.
How do the two teams stack up?
Advantage Trojans
Offense
Scoring: USC #5 NU #31
Rush: USC #23 NU #101
Pass: USC #1 NU #26
Total: USC #1 NU #58
Defense
Rushing: USC #57 NU #90
Sacks Made: USC #30 NU #105
Advantage Huskers
Defense
Scoring: USC #56 NU #30
Pass: USC #80 NU #2
Total: USC #68 NU #12
Punt Ret: USC #81 NU #20
K/O Ret: USC #102 NU #3
Average Points per game.
PPG Made: USC 42.4 NU 35.0
PPG Allowed: USC 23.1 NU 19.6
QB stats:
Jayden Malava (USC) 2,180 yds 68.1% completion rate 15 TDs/4 INTs
Dylan Raiola (NU) 1,909 yds 72.6 % completions rate 17 TDs/6 INTs
Series Record: 5-0-1 USC
USC 2025 Season: 5-2 (3-1) Beat Michigan (31-13) Lost to Notre Dame (34-24)
NU 2025 Season: 6-2 (3-2) Beat Cincinnati (20-17) Lost to Michigan (30-27)
NU is 4-1 at home this season.
So who's gonna win, Danny Boy?
It would seem the Trojans are a cut above NU in talent. My guess is the game will look like a Big 12 game-lots of offense, lots of scoring. If NU is to hang with USC, special teams (kick returns) and the Husker D are going to have to step up. Trojans are favored, How much of a difference will the Husker crowd make? A win would be a huge step forward for this young Husker team.
My heart says NU, but my head likes the Trojans: 38-24.
