There's A Bigger Question for Nebraska Beyond Who Starts At Quarterback In 2026

Welcome to college football’s new norm — quarterback hunting.

This month (tampering!) and next, college coaches across every conference are going to be asking the same question: Is the 2026 starter at the most important position on the roster?

Nebraska is no different. The Huskers saw a two-year run with Dylan Raiola come to a close this month when the quarterback entered the transfer portal. Since then, Nebraska officials and media members have opined that this was either the likely outcome or, in some cases, that the Huskers will ultimately be better off without the former five-star quarterback.

Raiola’s time at Nebraska produced more wins than any other starting quarterback since Tommy Armstrong. Still, the 13-9 record across his 22 starts left plenty to be desired, as did the performance at times.

One of the most commonly uttered refrains across the Nebraska football media landscape in the wake of this transition has centered on Dana Holgorsen finally having a chance to find a quarterback who can fully implement his vision.

Perhaps before diving into TJ Lateef versus an outside addition, it’s worth first deciphering what that vision actually is.

To do that, let’s start by acknowledging Nebraska’s offense averaged 22 points per game against Big Ten opponents and Cincinnati. That came after an offseason investment in the offensive line and at wide receiver, and within a season in which running back Emmett Johnson earned All-American honors and exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

All of which is to say: Whatever Holgorsen wanted the Huskers to be offensively, they didn’t accomplish it in 2025. So what does the coordinator want? When answering about the quarterback, Holgorsen indicated Nebraska can be flexible based on what it has.

“The way I look at it, you get the best player you can,” Holgorsen said Tuesday. “I think we can mold our coaching around what that best player is and what those skill sets are.”

Whoever ends up at quarterback faces an uphill battle. Five of Nebraska’s 2025 opponents finished the season with Top 20 defenses in points allowed per game.

None of that matters, though, if Nebraska doesn't settle on an offensive identity early this offseason. That can be the guiding light for everything that follows. And make life easier for the next quarterback.

Holgorsen built his reputation on prolific passing offenses stemming from the Mike Leach tree at Texas Tech, which he later implemented at West Virginia and Houston as a head coach.

Yet upon arriving at Nebraska, Holgorsen maintained he wasn’t going to simply open things up and throw it all over the yard. That showed up in the heavy usage of Johnson and the fact that Nebraska averaged more rushing attempts than passing attempts this season.

Are the Huskers positioned to lean even more heavily into the run game in 2026? The program announced the hiring of former South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley on Friday. He joins Geep Wade, who came over from Georgia Tech after the firing of Donovan Raiola as Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

What about the line itself, though? Even with portal shopping a year ago, the Huskers struggled to pass protect and were abysmal in the Red Zone and short-yardage situations.

Do the Huskers return to the portal for immediate starters? Or do younger linemen signed out of high school finally begin to emerge? Can either Teasley or Wade bring in an established lineman to mesh with the younger ones on the roster? Does Nebraska retain its eligible-to-return linemen?

Then there’s the running back room. Behind Johnson, who is headed to the NFL, sits a collection of question marks. Nebraska’s primary backups this season were freshman Isaiah Mozee, redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson, and redshirt sophomore Kwinten Ives.

Ives never recorded a carry against a Power Four opponent but still finished second on the team in rushing yards with 119. Mozee’s 28 yards against Northwestern represent the most by any running back other than Johnson this season.

Does Nebraska’s 2026 starting running back currently reside on the roster? It’s another question Holgorsen and the offensive staff must answer.

As it stands, there are simply more questions than answers. Which is precisely why it’s more important for Holgorsen and Nebraska to determine who they want to be before deciding how much they’re willing to pay in the quarterback market.

