

Saturday against Rutgers, the Huskers ran the damn ball.



In Week 12, against Ohio State, they may look to do the same. The task won't be easy, though, as NU is set to face the 12th-best run defense in college football.

As interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas previewed Nebraska's Senior Day matchup with the Buckeyes, freshman running back Jamal Rule was among the players who earned his praise. Here's what Thomas had to say Tuesday about the Huskers' offensive approach heading into their final home game of 2026.

Jamal Rule leads Nebraska with 635 rushing yards on 110 attempts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rule quickly adjusted to the college game, totaling 411 all-purpose yards and all six of his touchdowns through the first three games of his freshman campaign. An ankle injury in the first quarter against Michigan State then limited his production and impact until last week.

The freshman bounced back in a big way against Rutgers, carrying the ball 22 times for 103 yards. When Thomas was asked about Rule's performance and recovery from the injury, he was was quick to praise his progress.

“He’s been great,” Thomas said. “He’s really turned the corner and is running hard. What excites you as much as anything is his physicality, but also his ability to make some yards after contact. First play of the game, safety comes up and, you know, makes some contact, and he was able to get six or eight yards after that.”

“Those are the things that we continue to try and promote and be aware of,” Thomas continued. “Cause, you know, if you block a four-yard run, you want to get six or eight; you don’t want to get a four-yard run. So, he brings that element to us, and I think that really creates an advantage for us as far as staying in front of the chains.”

Gibson Pyle has played a combined 146 snaps over the last two weeks and has been charged with just one quarterback hurry during that time. | Nebraska Athletics

NU's success on the ground was also aided by several offensive linemen who weren't in the starting lineup when the season began. While Thomas praised the entire unit, he singled out Gunnar Gottula and Gibson Pyle, who combined for 109 offensive snaps against Rutgers and allowed just one pressure between them in Saturday's win.

“Man, that’s been a nice advantage,” he said. “We really have a lot of flexibility on the offensive line with Gunnar. Gibby got in there and played a bunch; you know, in the last couple of games, he’s played quite a bit. So, there’s a lot of confidence in those guys when they come in, and I don’t feel like we’ve missed a beat with those guys.”

The Huskers ran for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts against the Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers' defense ranked last in the Big Ten against the run, Nebraska's offensive line and running backs still deserve credit. The challenge now is finding a way to replicate that success against a defense with much better talent all around.

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Ohio State safety Simeon Caldwell celebrates a pass breakup against Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is sure to be difficult against Ohio State. Thomas suggested Nebraska could use heavier offensive formations, similar to what the Huskers did against Rutgers, while emphasizing the importance of having multiple schematic answers ready when the Buckeyes adjust.

“They’re going to have their ways to attack us,” he said. “So, we have to have, whether it’s schematic plans, formations, you know, a variety of things that we can hopefully do on our end to take advantage of what they’re doing schematically. That’s the game within the game, as far as trying to put those guys in a position; the best possible way to have success.”

Carter Nelson has caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Nebraska's last three games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's play-action passing game also found success against Rutgers, as in-state products Carter Nelson and Luke Lindenmeyer each hauled in a touchdown. While Lindenmeyer has been a reliable contributor for several years, Nelson has emerged as a welcome addition in recent weeks.

“I think he’s a new player,” Thomas said regarding the former No. 3 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class. “I’m super excited for where he’s at, not only off the field, but on the field. He’s really taken the next step since the injury. He’s playing fast; he’s playing confident; he’s physical.





“He’s still a work in progress as far as having, you know, all the offseason, lack of reps. So, he’s continued to grow within the season, and it’s been exciting to see, and that has translated to the field.”

While Thomas noted that Nelson needs to work on his throwing motion following his failed pass attempt on a fake punt against Rutgers, it's clear the Huskers plan to utilize him more as a receiving threat.

Players like Nelson, Rule, and Pyle are continuing to develop before our eyes, and Nebraska will need each of them to step up against Ohio State. Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 11 a.m. Central, with the Huskers entering the matchup as slight underdogs.

How well those players handle their expanded roles could go a long way toward determining NU's chances of pulling off the upset. We'll find out how they fare soon enough.

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