

In Piscataway, New Jersey, Nebraska asserted its will.



The game plan worked well enough to lead the Huskers to a 31-point win and secure bowl eligibility for the third straight year. As Matt Rhule met with the media Monday afternoon, he discussed Nebraska's emphasis on running the football and how the Huskers will need to continue doing so against a ranked Ohio State team in Week 12.



Here's what NU's head coach had to say as he prepares his team to host the Buckeyes on Nov. 21.

Against Rutgers, interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas led Nebraska to its highest point total since Oct. 3. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska ran the ball a whole heck of a lot, and to interim play-caller Glenn Thomas' credit, it worked. The Huskers attempted 43 runs against Rutgers, totaling 237 yards and two touchdowns. It was their most productive day on the ground since a 34-7 win over North Dakota on Sept. 19.

Asked why the Big Red stuck with the run, Rhule put it in the plainest words he could: because it worked.

“We didn’t put any new plays in this week,” he said with a laugh. “I just think, for us, it was a matter of, just philosophically, if we feel like we can run the football and they’re not stopping it, we want to continue to do it, right?”

“I won’t have no other agenda other than whatever it takes to win the game,” he continued. “I don’t want to be like, ‘Well, we ran the ball so much…’ I just want to win the game… I think it was just more, if anything else, that we stayed with what was working.”

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a 28-19 win over Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Rutgers, the run game worked well. However, against the Buckeyes, it could be a much different story. The Scarlet Knights ranked dead last in the Big Ten against the run, while Ohio State sits one spot behind Nebraska at fifth in the conference, allowing just 92.7 rushing yards per game.

With the Huskers set to face a defense loaded with NFL-level talent this week, Rhule was asked how Nebraska can keep finding success on the ground.

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“You have to make blocks, right?” he said. “Because they’re in that Bear defense, it’s a lot of one-on-one blocks, so you have to win blocks. For us, they go from Quarters to Cover 2 to Cover 3, so receivers have to identify and figure out who they are blocking.”

“It’s just about our guys identifying what they (Ohio State) are in and making the correct blocks,” Rhule continued. “Talking to Glenn (Thomas) and Geep (Wade) in there, (Marcus) Satterfield and those guys are putting together a plan for all the things that Ohio State does, and it will just come down to our guys executing those.”

Jamal Rule has totaled 635 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 110 carries in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers rank second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, yet they've struggled to establish consistency on the ground against several statistically weaker rushing defenses than Ohio State.



What If the same thing happens against the Buckeyes? Rhule said he thinks Thomas can find something that works.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever not taken what they’ve given us,” Rhule said. “We have RPOs built in; we have run-pass checks. I think we’re going to take what is there and stick with what’s working. If something’s not working, we’ll go to something else.”

“Glenn did a great job of getting in passing sets, running a quarterback draw early, and running a screen,” Rhule continued. “I thought he did a great job of getting in 13 personnel and running an option route with (Isaiah) Mozee out of empty. I think he’ll do a great job of that.”

Senior Day in Memorial 🏈



🗓️ 11.21.26

⏰ 11:00 AM CT

🏟️ Memorial Stadium vs Ohio State

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/sVxXP1U92C — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) November 16, 2026

The game will be Thomas' second in his new role after the firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Despite the challenge ahead, the Huskers have proof that a physical, ground-and-pound offensive game plan can work. Even so, it'll be up to the players to prove they can do it again.



The Big Red's Senior Day matchup with Ohio State is set for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Nov. 21. For fans unable to attend, the game will air on FOX.

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