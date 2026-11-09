'I Don't Think the Offense is Broken': Matt Rhule Discusses Dana Holgorsen's Dismissal, Glenn Thomas' Promotion

Matt Rhule doesn't think Nebraska's offense is broken, and I believe he's right.



I mean, there's no other explanation for how the Huskers' offense could look as buttoned up as it has at times without doing something right. Still, the Big Red must find a way to score more points, or they risk losing each of their final seven games in 2026.

With Rhule discussing the offense and his decision to fire Dana Holgorsen, here's a breakdown of what the Huskers will look to accomplish down the stretch, along with how the head coach plans to find a replacement for next fall.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea totaled 313 all-purpose yards against Illinois while freshman running back Jamal Rule totaled 98 of his own. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will assume play-calling responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Even so, from Rhule's perspective, Nebraska doesn't have much to change.

“I think there are a lot of things that were working,” Rhule said Monday, regarding NU's offense when Holgorsen was calling plays. “I’m not sitting there thinking, ‘Hey, let’s throw the baby out with the bath water’. We have a really good offensive system, and I think we have good players.”

“In key situations, we didn’t execute,” Rhule continued. “But I don’t think the offense is broken. I don’t think we have bad players, I don’t think we have bad coaches, I just think something has to happen now to try to get them to be (detailed)... That’s what Glenn and Geep (Wade) and those guys will do. Excited to support our players in doing that.”

Nebraska's players will surely need support as the program heads into a new week. While Rhule said he has communicated with a few members of the team, the vast majority have yet to meet with the coaching staff since Holgorsen was let go.

Bret Bielema shakes hands with Matt Rhule prior to Friday's Nebraska-Illinois game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asked about that, Rhule said, “Our first meeting with the players will be today. Obviously, I’ve talked to a couple of guys. I think everyone in our organization is just kind of ready to move forward and try to get a win against Rutgers. I think we’re all tired of saying, ‘If only, if only.’ They want to move forward.”

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At some point, Rhule will have to find Holgorsen's replacement. However, rather than rushing to make a hire during the year, he plans to take his time. He followed a similar approach when hiring defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, whom Nebraska recently signed to a two-year contract extension.

“I think the thing that I learned last year, with Rob, was to get it right, not go fast,” Rhule said. “I really liked the hire when I hired Tony White; that took a little bit of time, because I thought (Phil) Snow was going to come do it. I took my time there; I took my time with Rob. So, I just want to get it right.”

“Right now, my focus is on these players; these three games," he continued. "They’ve given me everything. I’ve got guys playing with beat up here, broken that, broke this, so they’ll be my focus right now. But, when we know who the right guy is, we’ll do it.”

Jacory Barney caught six passes for 93 yards and a score against the Fighting Illini Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rhule has a decision to make regarding his staff, Nebraska's players face decisions about their futures as well. Although the transfer portal looms, they must first decide how they'll approach the final three games of the season, particularly when it comes to their effort and intensity.

Rhule believes his players still have plenty to fight for down the stretch against Rutgers, Ohio State and Iowa.

“I think everybody has to make a decision every day,” Rhule said. “If you’re on defense, you know, you’re chasing being in the top 10. I mean, what they’re doing is working. I have players coming into my office saying how badly they want to be in this defense in year two… They are all in on this defense, so I don't worry about that.”

“I hope for all of our players, you should be really frustrated, but you should still be really excited about your development, your growth, and this team,” he continued. “But I don’t necessarily worry about that, to be quite honest… I think you see a lot of guys who are choosing to see this as, ‘Hey, I’m going to find a way to break through this and play my best football.”

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